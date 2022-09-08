FB Recruiting 2023 RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers

Reminds me of a shorter Maurice Ffrench.

Would like to see his stride evolve. 5 10 seems like a stretch to me, but that doesn't bother me at all.
 
Nice tape! Dare I say his running style between the tackles reminds me of Ray Rice? He hits the pile, has good vision/elusive, shifty, low center of gravity. BUT he looks like a quicker and faster version of RR.
 
giphy.gif
 
