Richard Schnyderite
Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 32,237
-
- 98,714
-
- 113
Most likely has great acceleration exploding out of the blocks.10.7 seconds 100 meters guy. At 5’8”, that’s pushing the laws of physics leg turnover-wise.
Yeah, getting around the edge shouldn’t be a problem in the horizontal passing/pitch game either.Most likely has great acceleration exploding out of the blocks.
Considering Aron Cruikshank ran a personal best 11.02 sec 100 meters in 11th grade…🤔Jashon fast…Most likely has great acceleration exploding out of the blocks.
Syracuse just offered him as a safety ;-)Nice tape! Dare I say his running style between the tackles reminds me of Ray Rice? He hits the pile, has good vision/elusive, shifty, low center of gravity. BUT he looks like a quicker and faster version of RR.