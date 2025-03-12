ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestling 2025 NCAA Tourney thread

Some controversy brewing at 174 with an ineligible wrestler from Little Rock who wrestled the entire season when he was already out of eligibility... How did the NCAA, Pac 2 and LR all miss this?




 
Some of the worst draws I have ever seen. Shawver can win 1st 2 matches at least. Everyone else has no shot to win 2nd rd besides maybe Peterson if he decides to wrestle although he only has the defending champ. Lol. This will be all about the backside for them. Everyone else has a 1-2 seed (or someone who should be a 1-2) in 2nd rd. Yara getting a 16 is a joke, he Has Gable, Clark has Van Ness, Turley Hamiti Rd 1, SCW Starroci, Olivieri Bartlett.
 
Brutal potential 2nd round draws for mostly everyone except Dean and Shawver
 
ScottRU93 said:
Some of the worst draws I have ever seen. Shawver can win 1st 2 matches at least. Everyone else has no shot to win 2nd rd besides maybe Peterson if he decides to wrestle although he only has the defending champ. Lol. This will be all about the backside for them. Everyone else has a 1-2 seed (or someone who should be a 1-2) in 2nd rd. Yara getting a 16 is a joke, he Has Gable, Clark has Van Ness, Turley Hamiti Rd 1, SCW Starroci, Olivieri Bartlett.
You earn your seed for the entire season and the conference tournaments. I mean besides maybe Yara, who got a bad seed(that is different than a bad draw). RU wrestlers need to win more matches during the season to get better seeds it is that simple. When wrestlers are ranked between 12-30 you are going to hit top seeds in either the 1st or 2nd round.
 
What u guys think about our seeds and chances to get AA??

Peterson(12)- Lorenzon(21) then defending champ next round Figueroa(5) Robinson(4) after
Brutal draw..

Shawver(10)- Spidle(23) then w of Bouzakis(7)/Orine(26). Ayala(2) after

Olivieri(15)- Tagg(18) then Bartlett(2)

Clark(19)- Lamer(14) then SVN(3)

Turley(30)- Hamiti(3)

SCW(16)- Kane(17) then Cstar(1)

Yara(16)- Andrews(17) then Gable(1)
Wow brutal seed….

Looking like we need some backside magic..
 
Only Yara seems unfair, 16? Flo has him 10! Part of it is record, part of it is that you would rather be 20 seed than 16/17, if top seeds dominant, just unlucky. Thought 125/133 seeds would be 2-3 better also.
 
Could change with upsets, but looked at the paths. Keep in mind:
1) NCAA often overseeds lower-mid conferences and these wrestlers are often less battle tested, which often shows
2) They also over-weight conference tournies, particularly upsets
Shawver: despite 10 seed, like his path front and back better than 8/9 seeds path
Yara: no candy coating it, bad seed gives him tough backside path. Will likely have very tough R16 AND Blood Round match vs tough opponents (maybe Luffman then Mullen). Both of those very winnable though
Peterson: 125 pretty wide open, so just not sure about path. Upsets should Occur and define some paths
 
They can’t let that Little Rock kid wrestle. What a total oversight. Little Rock should have to forfeit every match he wrestled in and I bet if they forfeited all of his individual matches there would be some changes in seeding.
 
If my mental map of the consolation bracket is correct, Yara is probably going to have to face a single digit seed in both the round of 16 and 12. Going to be a tough road for him.
 
SCNJ said:
They can’t let that Little Rock kid wrestle. What a total oversight. Little Rock should have to forfeit every match he wrestled in and I bet if they forfeited all of his individual matches there would be some changes in seeding.
Pretty sure if he is out, the bracket will insert Wilson from Rider to the 33rd seed and push guys down to 29(will help Turley, he will get 4 seed Thompson from Ohio instead of Hamati).
 
SCNJ said:
They can’t let that Little Rock kid wrestle. What a total oversight. Little Rock should have to forfeit every match he wrestled in and I bet if they forfeited all of his individual matches there would be some changes in seeding.
I would think it could also change the weight allocations, but they didn't bother with that. I'm also confused how the Rider wrestler is the replacement, rather than the P12 runner-up, who would be the champ by forfeit and get the autobid. Maybe they're taking that away?
 
Leonard23 said:
I would think it could also change the weight allocations, but they didn't bother with that. I'm also confused how the Rider wrestler is the replacement, rather than the P12 runner-up, who would be the champ by forfeit and get the autobid. Maybe they're taking that away?
Once conferences are done Sunday night each conference must declare the guys that qualify. Once that list is submitted Brennan is the rep for the big 12 if something happens after that the alternate is in
 
SCNJ said:
If my mental map of the consolation bracket is correct, Yara is probably going to have to face a single digit seed in both the round of 16 and 12. Going to be a tough road for him.
Yea if Yara wins first(and he will need to be healthy to win) will lose to Gable, then hopefully win and then will have Luffman 8th seed or Schultz 9 seed) if wins will most likely have either Heindslmen the 6th seed or Mullen 11th seed in the Blood round.
 
It doesn't look good for anyone. Shawver has to wrestle like he did last year. I give Peterson the best chance. He is capable of winning the whole thing if he wrestles to his capability, but it's doubtful he will do that with any consistency. He knows he's better off being offensive but hasn't been able to follow through on the thought. He has beaten most in the way, but he has to do it again and in regulation. OT will diminish his chances considerably.

I've given up on Turley. Yara isn't offensive enough, and we have to hope he doesn't get beat up too badly by Steveson. I don't see anyone else making any noise. 2 AA? Well, that will be something!

I expect SCW to do his best, but it's a mountain too high for him this year.
 
west2east said:
Once conferences are done Sunday night each conference must declare the guys that qualify. Once that list is submitted Brennan is the rep for the big 12 if something happens after that the alternate is in
Definite gap in the rules. NCAA also should've ruled him ineligible immediately yesterday and adjusted everything.
 
PessimisticallyHopefulPragmatist said:
It doesn't look good for anyone. Shawver has to wrestle like he did last year. I give Peterson the best chance. He is capable of winning the whole thing if he wrestles to his capability, but it's doubtful he will do that with any consistency. He knows he's better off being offensive but hasn't been able to follow through on the thought. He has beaten most in the way, but he has to do it again and in regulation. OT will diminish his chances considerably.

I've given up on Turley. Yara isn't offensive enough, and we have to hope he doesn't get beat up too badly by Steveson. I don't see anyone else making any noise. 2 AA? Well, that will be something!

I expect SCW to do his best, but it's a mountain too high for him this year.
Maybe we can learn something from Tom Ryan.. When Paddy was up against Mesenbrink they just “mff” to get to the backside unscathed and save his energy…lol. Might not be A bad strategy when Yara faces Stevenson?
 
KidDagger said:
Maybe we can learn something from Tom Ryan.. When Paddy was up against Mesenbrink they just “mff” to get to the backside unscathed and save his energy…lol. Might not be A bad strategy when Yara faces Stevenson?
I believe they did the :02 injury default where the ref starts the match and stops it. MFF means you can't wrestle anymore in the tournament and injury default means you can
 
KidDagger said:
Maybe we can learn something from Tom Ryan.. When Paddy was up against Mesenbrink they just “mff” to get to the backside unscathed and save his energy…lol. Might not be A bad strategy when Yara faces Stevenson?
Click to expand...
And then he had the audacity to call the Rutgers coaches 'cowards'. The hypocrisy is incredible, but not surprising considering the source.

It's not the first time he's pulled this nonsense, either. He had his own son forfeit to Jason Nolf in the first round of the B1G tournament several years ago. He made a miraculous recovery for the consolation bracket though!
 
NCAA is a joke if they don't disqualify Brennan. Apparently, 1 OKST and 1 OU wrestler should have been automatically disqualified at the B12 tourney for not being at weigh-ins on time and possibly even cutting weight during that time, but their coaches may have steamrolled the B12 officials to let them wrestle and they qualified for NCAAs. They should also be disqualified, if true. Wrestling has become a joke. This is the same crap that happens all the way down at youth states.









B12 Weigh-in Controversy







 
To clarify it was 1 Oklahoma st wrestler Jamison and 1 Oklahoma wrestler Belton. They were told to get off the bikes and did but then got back on them after skin checks had started. And one of them removed the elastic from a pair of underwear and the rules state you can't alter your undergarment. The whole thing was a mess and the Big 12 as a conference for wrestling has no balls
 
west2east said:
To clarify it was 1 Oklahoma st wrestler Jamison and 1 Oklahoma wrestler Belton. They were told to get off the bikes and did but then got back on them after skin checks had started. And one of them removed the elastic from a pair of underwear and the rules state you can't alter your undergarment. The whole thing was a mess and the Big 12 as a conference for wrestling has no balls
Good clarification. I updated my post. Both should've been disqualified immediately.
 
