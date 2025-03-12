It doesn't look good for anyone. Shawver has to wrestle like he did last year. I give Peterson the best chance. He is capable of winning the whole thing if he wrestles to his capability, but it's doubtful he will do that with any consistency. He knows he's better off being offensive but hasn't been able to follow through on the thought. He has beaten most in the way, but he has to do it again and in regulation. OT will diminish his chances considerably.



I've given up on Turley. Yara isn't offensive enough, and we have to hope he doesn't get beat up too badly by Steveson. I don't see anyone else making any noise. 2 AA? Well, that will be something!



I expect SCW to do his best, but it's a mountain too high for him this year.