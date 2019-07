WPKnight, I will never forget the time I was at a Rutgers Day a couple years after we got into the Big Ten and there were three or four kids at a table going on and on with anyone who would listen about how terrible getting in was. They were begging people to sign a petition to give to Barchi to have us withdraw. They were telling people how athletics spending was crippling academics and giving completely false percentages about how much is spent. One of the guys was so emotional I thought he might cry—they were acting like we were eliminating all English,history,math, and science departments. I thought about saying something, but I just walked on by.

