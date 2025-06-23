Richie O
Alabama flips Rutgers safety commit Kelley
Alabama dipped into Ohio to flip Rutgers safety commmit Riyhael Kelley on Monday after his trip to Tuscaloosa.
rutgers.rivals.com
Wonder if he's taking any more visits 😀Toledo→Rutgers→Alabama
What a long, strange trip it's been.
The schools/NCAA should devise a plan where once an athlete commits, a binding contract should be signed and enforced. High revenue, collegiate sports are a business. Start treating them as such and get them to sign on the dotted line. This dude has flip flopped more than some of our more well known, political campaigners.
Message board rankings are for fans made by part time talent evaluators, who are most likely full time journalists. Fans get star struck while coaches are real evaluators of talent & could not care about stars or nonsense rankingsAlso, is Alabama that desperate that they need to poach the 85th rated safety and 1,006th overall recruit? Unless he is severely under rated, he's not seeing the field much and/or will be packing his bags in the future.
This. It would prevent coaches from improving their class if they end up having a great season.No HC is agreeing to that.
Any recruit who is still looking around to visit after committing is fair game & in reality is not committedIt's actually pretty funny.
Schiano allegedly has his "no more visits after committing to Rutgers. You don't go on dates after you have a gf" rule (unless your star rating is high enough of course in which the rule doesn't apply).
But he has no problem hosting other committed players.
If he actually cared about "commitment" he would respect other schools commits.
He's the same as every other HC:
For thee, not for me
Greg is doing what he thinks is best for Rutgers, not passing some moral judgment.Any recruit who is still looking around to visit after committing is fair game & in reality is not committed
Works if there is NIL. Not sure how "binding" the agreement would be.
For initial commits with no NIL deal, I agree. However, if there is NIL. . . .No HC is agreeing to that.
Are you saying once a recruit commits to a school, it's binding? If that's the case, it will change the dynamics of recruiting, including when recruits commit and how much harder recruiting will become for coaches. Recruits want to see as many schools as possible before making a decision. You're likely to see recruits making decisions closer to signing day in December. Does that impact recruiting dates in June? Probably, and now the pressure is on coaches to figure out the best possible time for hosting recruits during the season. Also, it becomes crucial for coaches to get an early start on the recruiting trails to find as many recruits who fit their program. Can't wait for some other program to discover a kid, then expect to swoop in to sign him.
But but but don't let facts get in the way. College football is dirty and the only school that is not dirty is Rutgers . Don't you know this ???
Only because he got the Alabama offerKelley got his Alabama offer shortly after committing to RU. It changed things and tough to criticize him very much for it. He will be rated 4* in the final ratings.
He will.At the end of the mower while he mows the field.Best of luck
Hope he sees the field
Understood. And Greg wouldnt have wasted time trying to flip him and then fight off the next team from doing the same.Kelley was originally committed to Toledo so under this plan, he would have never been here in the first place.
I get that. But it would put more of an emphasis on diligent scouting, who gets offers, accepts them and when. Once done, your player is locked in and there are no worries of someone swooping in. I know this would never happen but it would be a more efficient way of building a roster imo.This. It would prevent coaches from improving their class if they end up having a great season.
If Rutgers is 7-0 and ranked #10 in the country, now Schiano can't improve the upcoming class because those kids have already signed elsewhere.
Or if a kid is committed to Toledo, he's now forced to stay even if the big names want him.
It won't work.
You might want to place a call to the US Supreme Court before you try that, since they ruled that players are allow to transfer as often as they want & cannot be forced to sit out a year, your plan would be struck down before the ink was dry.
The Bama Death Star is showing some wear and tear if they're poaching recuits with those kind of rankings from schools that aren't anywhere near their stratosphere.Also, is Alabama that desperate that they need to poach the 85th rated safety and 1,006th overall recruit? Unless he is severely under rated, he's not seeing the field much and/or will be packing his bags in the future.
in other words you're saying to those who poach another program's verbalNo honor among thieves.
Nah, my measley input is meaningless. Power, greed, money and dvck swinging have taken over college athletics. Without regulation it's only gonna get worse and worse. My proposal was only a pipe dream and one way to help get some kind of control and stability back.You might want to place a call to the US Supreme Court before you try that, since they ruled that players are allow to transfer as often as they want & cannot be forced to sit out a year, your plan would be struck down before the ink was dry.
Understood. And Greg wouldnt have wasted time trying to flip him and then fight off the next team from doing the same.
I get that. But it would put more of an emphasis on diligent scouting, who gets offers, accepts them and when. Once done, your player is locked in and there are no worries of someone swooping in. I know this would never happen but it would be a more efficient way of building a roster imo.
Edit: it would also eliminate kids committing to their safe schools as a place holder, then screwing said team due to a better offer.
Not saying this wouldn't be a better system overall.
Get rid of non-binding "commits" completely and just have players sign.
Just pointing out that while everyone places the blame on the kids for not "honoring a commitment", the HCs are just as responsible and benefit just as much from the current system.
They don't "honor a commitment" to another team either.
That is true. But now especially, these "students" are defacto employees of the University of Rutgers. I don't see a problem with the employer holding the upper hand.Not saying this wouldn't be a better system overall.
Get rid of non-binding "commits" completely and just have players sign.
Just pointing out that while everyone places the blame on the kids for not "honoring a commitment", the HCs are just as responsible and benefit just as much from the current system.
They don't "honor a commitment" to another team either.
Problem is that they are NOT employees & IF they were employees then they would have the right to unionize & negotiate contracts & the University would not have the upper handThat is true. But now especially, these "students" are defacto employees of the University of Rutgers. I don't see a problem with the employer holding the upper hand.
The kid flipping to VT has a family issue where he needs to be closer to home. Not sure if it's similar to Aaron Lewis' situation but can't fault him much.exactly who didn't see this coming? This and the other kid flipping to Va Tech is exhibit R and exhibit S why I give 2 craps about this recruiting (er..renting) stuff anymore.
okay.The kid flipping to VT has a family issue where he needs to be closer to home. Not sure if it's similar to Aaron Lewis' situation but can't fault him much.