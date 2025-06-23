ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Alabama flips Rutgers safety commit Rihyael Kelley

LETSGORU91 said:
The schools/NCAA should devise a plan where once an athlete commits, a binding contract should be signed and enforced. High revenue, collegiate sports are a business. Start treating them as such and get them to sign on the dotted line. This dude has flip flopped more than some of our more well known, political campaigners.
No HC is agreeing to that.
Especially HC Schiano.
He is constantly hosting committed players and trying to flip them.
Including this specific player.

Kelley was originally committed to Toledo so under this plan, he would have never been here in the first place.
 
LETSGORU91 said:
Also, is Alabama that desperate that they need to poach the 85th rated safety and 1,006th overall recruit? Unless he is severely under rated, he's not seeing the field much and/or will be packing his bags in the future.
Message board rankings are for fans made by part time talent evaluators, who are most likely full time journalists. Fans get star struck while coaches are real evaluators of talent & could not care about stars or nonsense rankings
 
It's actually pretty funny.

Schiano allegedly has his "no more visits after committing to Rutgers. You don't go on dates after you have a gf" rule (unless your star rating is high enough of course in which the rule doesn't apply).

But he has no problem hosting other committed players.
If he actually cared about "commitment" he would respect other schools commits.

He's the same as every other HC:
For thee, not for me
 
NickRU714 said:
No HC is agreeing to that.
Especially HC Schiano.
He is constantly hosting committed players and trying to flip them.
Including this specific player.

Kelley was originally committed to Toledo so under this plan, he would have never been here in the first place.
This. It would prevent coaches from improving their class if they end up having a great season.

If Rutgers is 7-0 and ranked #10 in the country, now Schiano can't improve the upcoming class because those kids have already signed elsewhere.

Or if a kid is committed to Toledo, he's now forced to stay even if the big names want him.

It won't work.
 
NickRU714 said:
It's actually pretty funny.

Schiano allegedly has his "no more visits after committing to Rutgers. You don't go on dates after you have a gf" rule (unless your star rating is high enough of course in which the rule doesn't apply).

But he has no problem hosting other committed players.
If he actually cared about "commitment" he would respect other schools commits.

He's the same as every other HC:
For thee, not for me
Any recruit who is still looking around to visit after committing is fair game & in reality is not committed
 
Recruiting rankings at this point in time are only an indication of what your class could potentially be ranked.

Wait for December to see the real ranking.

Alabama is currently ranked #35 by Rivals with only 10 recruits.

Alabama may end up with 25 recruits by December. Where do you think those other 15 recruits are going to come from.

Rutgers contributed one "committed " player to their program.

This is what NCAA college football recruiting is at this point in time.

HAIL TO PITT!!!!
 
LETSGORU91 said:
The schools/NCAA should devise a plan where once an athlete commits, a binding contract should be signed and enforced. High revenue, collegiate sports are a business. Start treating them as such and get them to sign on the dotted line. This dude has flip flopped more than some of our more well known, political campaigners.
Works if there is NIL. Not sure how "binding" the agreement would be.

NickRU714 said:
No HC is agreeing to that.
Especially HC Schiano.
He is constantly hosting committed players and trying to flip them.
Including this specific player.

Kelley was originally committed to Toledo so under this plan, he would have never been here in the first place.
For initial commits with no NIL deal, I agree. However, if there is NIL. . . .

Wisconsin has sued Miami for tampering with a player under contract. Nobody here seemed to care. . . .


OT: Wisconsin Sues Miami for Tampering with Player Under Contract-B1G Supports the Suit

Now that it is a business, it will get dirty. In a first-of-its-kind and, perhaps, a precedent-setting move, Wisconsin is seeking unspecified financial damages and a declaratory judgement deeming UM’s actions as wrongful for interfering with a binding revenue-share contract between UW and...
rutgers.forums.rivals.com rutgers.forums.rivals.com
 
LETSGORU91 said:
The schools/NCAA should devise a plan where once an athlete commits, a binding contract should be signed and enforced. High revenue, collegiate sports are a business. Start treating them as such and get them to sign on the dotted line. This dude has flip flopped more than some of our more well known, political campaigners.
Are you saying once a recruit commits to a school, it's binding? If that's the case, it will change the dynamics of recruiting, including when recruits commit and how much harder recruiting will become for coaches. Recruits want to see as many schools as possible before making a decision. You're likely to see recruits making decisions closer to signing day in December. Does that impact recruiting dates in June? Probably, and now the pressure is on coaches to figure out the best possible time for hosting recruits during the season. Also, it becomes crucial for coaches to get an early start on the recruiting trails to find as many recruits who fit their program. Can't wait for some other program to discover a kid, then expect to swoop in to sign him.
 
NickRU714 said:
No HC is agreeing to that.
Especially HC Schiano.
He is constantly hosting committed players and trying to flip them.
Including this specific player.

Kelley was originally committed to Toledo so under this plan, he would have never been here in the first place.
But but but don’t let facts get in the way. College football is dirty and the only school that is not dirty is Rutgers . Don’t you know this ???
 
Kelley got his Alabama offer shortly after committing to RU. It changed things and tough to criticize him very much for it. He will be rated 4* in the final ratings.
 
NickRU714 said:
Kelley was originally committed to Toledo so under this plan, he would have never been here in the first place.
Understood. And Greg wouldnt have wasted time trying to flip him and then fight off the next team from doing the same.
Rokodesh said:
This. It would prevent coaches from improving their class if they end up having a great season.
If Rutgers is 7-0 and ranked #10 in the country, now Schiano can't improve the upcoming class because those kids have already signed elsewhere.
Or if a kid is committed to Toledo, he's now forced to stay even if the big names want him.
It won't work.
I get that. But it would put more of an emphasis on diligent scouting, who gets offers, accepts them and when. Once done, your player is locked in and there are no worries of someone swooping in. I know this would never happen but it would be a more efficient way of building a roster imo.

Edit: it would also eliminate kids committing to their safe schools as a place holder, then screwing said team due to a better offer.
 
LETSGORU91 said:
The schools/NCAA should devise a plan where once an athlete commits, a binding contract should be signed and enforced. High revenue, collegiate sports are a business. Start treating them as such and get them to sign on the dotted line. This dude has flip flopped more than some of our more well known, political campaigners.
You might want to place a call to the US Supreme Court before you try that, since they ruled that players are allow to transfer as often as they want & cannot be forced to sit out a year, your plan would be struck down before the ink was dry.
 
LETSGORU91 said:
Also, is Alabama that desperate that they need to poach the 85th rated safety and 1,006th overall recruit? Unless he is severely under rated, he's not seeing the field much and/or will be packing his bags in the future.
The Bama Death Star is showing some wear and tear if they're poaching recuits with those kind of rankings from schools that aren't anywhere near their stratosphere.
 
cubuffsdoug said:
No honor among thieves.
in other words you're saying to those who poach another program's verbal
ymDRJ8.gif

as for me I feel once you give a verbal and de-commit, you should lose being able to red-shirt at the program you wind up going to , except for medical reasons..
 
TRU2RU said:
You might want to place a call to the US Supreme Court before you try that, since they ruled that players are allow to transfer as often as they want & cannot be forced to sit out a year, your plan would be struck down before the ink was dry.
Nah, my measley input is meaningless. Power, greed, money and dvck swinging have taken over college athletics. Without regulation it's only gonna get worse and worse. My proposal was only a pipe dream and one way to help get some kind of control and stability back.
 
LETSGORU91 said:
Understood. And Greg wouldnt have wasted time trying to flip him and then fight off the next team from doing the same.

I get that. But it would put more of an emphasis on diligent scouting, who gets offers, accepts them and when. Once done, your player is locked in and there are no worries of someone swooping in. I know this would never happen but it would be a more efficient way of building a roster imo.

Edit: it would also eliminate kids committing to their safe schools as a place holder, then screwing said team due to a better offer.
Not saying this wouldn't be a better system overall.
Get rid of non-binding "commits" completely and just have players sign.

Just pointing out that while everyone places the blame on the kids for not "honoring a commitment", the HCs are just as responsible and benefit just as much from the current system.

They don't "honor a commitment" to another team either.
 
NickRU714 said:
Not saying this wouldn't be a better system overall.
Get rid of non-binding "commits" completely and just have players sign.

Just pointing out that while everyone places the blame on the kids for not "honoring a commitment", the HCs are just as responsible and benefit just as much from the current system.

They don't "honor a commitment" to another team either.
Of course. Broadly speaking, I don’t like the idea that kids commit and tie up a spot while they are simply waiting for a better offer. At all levels. I don’t know what the consequence should be, but there should be one even if minor. The way it stands right now, kids would be crazy not to do this. You don’t want to risk losing your spot at a safety school right? I get it. But there should be some kind of cost or consequence involved in having a spot reserved for you even very temporarily.
 
NickRU714 said:
Not saying this wouldn't be a better system overall.
Get rid of non-binding "commits" completely and just have players sign.

Just pointing out that while everyone places the blame on the kids for not "honoring a commitment", the HCs are just as responsible and benefit just as much from the current system.

They don't "honor a commitment" to another team either.
That is true. But now especially, these "students" are defacto employees of the University of Rutgers. I don't see a problem with the employer holding the upper hand.
 
LETSGORU91 said:
That is true. But now especially, these "students" are defacto employees of the University of Rutgers. I don't see a problem with the employer holding the upper hand.
Problem is that they are NOT employees & IF they were employees then they would have the right to unionize & negotiate contracts & the University would not have the upper hand
 
DHajekRC84 said:
exactly who didn't see this coming? This and the other kid flipping to Va Tech is exhibit R and exhibit S why I give 2 craps about this recruiting (er..renting) stuff anymore.
The kid flipping to VT has a family issue where he needs to be closer to home. Not sure if it's similar to Aaron Lewis' situation but can't fault him much.
 
