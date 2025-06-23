LETSGORU91 said: The schools/NCAA should devise a plan where once an athlete commits, a binding contract should be signed and enforced. High revenue, collegiate sports are a business. Start treating them as such and get them to sign on the dotted line. This dude has flip flopped more than some of our more well known, political campaigners. Click to expand...

Are you saying once a recruit commits to a school, it's binding? If that's the case, it will change the dynamics of recruiting, including when recruits commit and how much harder recruiting will become for coaches. Recruits want to see as many schools as possible before making a decision. You're likely to see recruits making decisions closer to signing day in December. Does that impact recruiting dates in June? Probably, and now the pressure is on coaches to figure out the best possible time for hosting recruits during the season. Also, it becomes crucial for coaches to get an early start on the recruiting trails to find as many recruits who fit their program. Can't wait for some other program to discover a kid, then expect to swoop in to sign him.