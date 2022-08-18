Football BIG TEN CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING MEDIA RIGHTS AGREEMENTS

ChrisNalwasky

ChrisNalwasky

All American
Staff
Mar 25, 2018
7,288
14,993
113
BIG TEN CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING MEDIA RIGHTS AGREEMENTS
PROVIDING FANS UNPRECEDENTED ACCESS AND STUDENT-ATHLETES
GREATER EXPOSURE THAN ANY OTHER COLLEGIATE SPORTS CONFERENCE IN HISTORY

Starting in 2023 Big Ten Conference Will Increase Distribution Coast-to-Coast Featuring Exclusive Content Across Linear Networks CBS, NBC, FOX and Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform, Peacock, to Dominate Saturday Sports

Agreements to Place Big Ten Football and Women’s and Men’s Basketball and Olympic Sports Student-Athletes on the Biggest Stage in Sports

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced today that it has reached distribution agreements with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBCUniversal's Peacock. The breadth of new partners, in addition to Big Ten Network (BTN) and FS1, will place conference football, women’s and men’s basketball and Olympic sports student-athletes on the biggest stage and provide fans with the most exciting matchups across traditional over-the-air linear television and direct-to-consumer streaming. These landmark media rights agreements are the most comprehensive in all of college sports and further strengthen the tradition of the Big Ten Conference.

Big Ten Conference football will dominate Saturdays, beginning in the fall of 2023 on the largest broadcast platforms from morning to night, with FOX at Noon ET, CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET and NBC in Prime Time. With the addition of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) in August 2024, the conference, its student-athletes and member institutions will reach the broadest audience in the country, coast-to-coast, including the top three media markets in the country in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The media rights agreements will begin July 1, 2023, and run through the 2029-30 season.

“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals.”

“The Big Ten has been a valued partner for more than three decades and we are thrilled to expand that relationship by adding Big Ten football to our portfolio of marquee properties,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. “The combination of CBS Sports’ proven record in elevating college conferences to new heights, our standard of excellence and the strength and reach of Paramount Global’s linear and digital platforms, will create a powerful showcase for the Big Ten and its student-athletes. Together with Kevin Warren and the team at the Big Ten, we look forward to growing the conference to the highest of levels, reaching the widest audience.”

“We are proud to expand upon our long-standing partnership with the Big Ten Conference and further bolster our position as the premier rights holder of the conference,” said FOX Sports Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer, Eric Shanks. “Commissioner Warren’s leadership and vision have resulted in the growth and recent market expansion of the Big Ten Conference. In an ever-evolving landscape, the Big Ten remains the most storied collegiate athletic conference in the country.”

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference on this robust package of sports,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “With Big Ten Saturday Night and Sunday Night Football headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of premier games in college football and the NFL. In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports.”

“The new rights agreements are an incredible achievement for our entire conference and a true testament of what can be accomplished with teamwork,” stated Commissioner Warren. “I am incredibly grateful for collaborative efforts and hard work of our conference staff, specifically Laura Anderson, Anil Gollahalli, Kerry Kenny and Adam Neuman, our presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, student-athletes, and our partners at CBS, NBC and FOX Sports for solidifying unprecedented Big Ten access across transformative media companies for our fans to tune-in and follow the Big Ten content they love.”

The Big Ten Conference new media agreements grant the following rights to their partners:

BTN will maintain its strong position as the home for Big Ten fans, as the network will continue to televise a full slate of football, basketball and Olympic sport competition throughout the entire year.

CBS’s initial season in 2023 will include seven football games and both regular season and postseason men’s basketball action, along with the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament final appearing on CBS for the first time. The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals and final will continue the tradition of airing on CBS, which they have done for 25 years. Every CBS Big Ten football and basketball broadcast will also be streamed on Paramount+, Paramount Global’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Starting in 2024, CBS will televise up to 15 regular-season football games per season, including an annual Black Friday game in the afternoon. CBS is America's most-watched network for the past 14 years and the highest-rated college football network.

FOX has renewed its agreement to televise football and men’s basketball games each season, with the opportunity to carry additional sports throughout the year. The Big Ten Conference’s partnership with FOX reached its high point during the 2021-22 year, as FOX captured the #1 time slot in college football for the first time with its Big Noon Saturday platform that featured 10-14 games involving a Big Ten team, and a men’s basketball season that ended with the top three most watched games in the history of FS1 all featuring Big Ten programs.

NBC will produce 14-to-16 games on broadcast television each season as it introduces college football fans to Big Ten Saturday Night. Each Big Ten game on NBC broadcast will also be simul-streamed on Peacock, NBCUniversal's direct-to-consumer streaming service. NBC Sports has established the most dominant primetime franchise in television history, as its Sunday Night Football has been primetime’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years – a streak that is currently active.

Peacock, NBCUniversal's direct-to-consumer streaming service will deliver exclusive Big Ten football and basketball games each season, as eight regular-season football games will appear on the platform along with as many as 47 regular-season men’s basketball games (32 conference and 15 non-conference) and 30 regular-season women’s basketball games (20 conference and 10 non-conference).

CBS, FOX and NBC will combine efforts to televise the seven Big Ten Football Championship Games during the term.

CBS: 2024, 2028

FOX: 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029

NBC: 2026

Big Ten Conference (bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.
 
  • Like
Reactions: satnom, WhichReligionIsRight and Scarlet Blind
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
Well it sounds like Peacock will get both exclusive and simulcast streaming of football and basketball and Pararmount+ will just have simulcast streaming of football and basketball. I wonder if the exclusive streaming on Peacock was in exchange for just 1 B10 champ game going to NBC.

Looks like they figured out a way around the SEC/B10 overlap year for football too 7 football games for the B10 on CBS that initial year and then 14-15 football games from then on.

More expansion not contingent ND is coming according to McMurphy so wonder if there might not be a future with ESPN or AMZN still....after dark window.
 
Last edited:
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
retired711 said:
Can you give a link on where McMurphy said that?
Click to expand...
I posted in 2 times in 2 different threads lol but okay I'll post it here too.

Here's the quote from his article:

The deal with Fox, CBS, NBC, Peacock and FS1 is for seven years from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2030, and network sources told Action Network it’s worth between $7 billion and $8 billion.

The contract includes an escalator clause, meaning the deal could approach nearly $10 billion if the Big Ten’s membership increases, network sources said. Even after adding USC and UCLA, the Big Ten “is not done” expanding, sources told Action Network.

Last month, Action Network reported the Big Ten would expand beyond 16 schools and was targeting Notre Dame, along with Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal from the Pac-12. Those plans have not changed, sources said this week.

Regardless of whether Notre Dame joins the Big Ten or remains independent, the league still wants to add more Pac-12 schools to help reduce potential travel concerns for USC and UCLA, sources said.
www.actionnetwork.com

Big Ten Lands Historic Media Rights Deal; More Expansion Ahead?

Read on for Brett McMurphy's report about the Big Ten Conference's new historic media rights deal and potential expansion.
www.actionnetwork.com www.actionnetwork.com
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Bon1674, T2Kplus20 and retired711
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
bigmatt718 said:
Cal/Stanford/Oregon/Washington, come on down.
Click to expand...
I was skeptical about Cal and still kind of am but if that's the case then there should be no pushback from the UC regents.

EDIT: You know thinking about it. I think it could be 2 from the west for now if ND doesn't come but could've been 3-4 if ND did come along.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bigmatt718
bigmatt718

bigmatt718

Heisman Winner
Gold Member
Mar 11, 2013
10,398
12,007
113
Philadelphia, PA
rutgersguy1 said:
I was skeptical about Cal and still kind of am but if that's the case then there should be no pushback from the UC regents.

EDIT: You know thinking about it. I think it could be 2 from the west for now if ND doesn't come but could've been 3-4 if ND did come along.
Click to expand...
Yeah. I think Cal/Stanford makes the most sense now, then if in say 3-4 years from now the B1G wants Oregon/Washington, they can get them then.
 
W

WhoRU?

Junior
Feb 5, 2003
760
522
93
bigmatt718 said:
Yeah. I think Cal/Stanford makes the most sense now, then if in say 3-4 years from now the B1G wants Oregon/Washington, they can get them then.
Click to expand...
Cal/Stanford=1 media market. Cal/Oregon=2 media markets. Stanford comes if ND decides they want in (I'm not holding my breath).
 
  • Like
Reactions: bigmatt718
bigmatt718

bigmatt718

Heisman Winner
Gold Member
Mar 11, 2013
10,398
12,007
113
Philadelphia, PA
WhoRU? said:
Cal/Stanford=1 media market. Cal/Oregon=2 media markets. Stanford comes if ND decides they want in (I'm not holding my breath).
Click to expand...

Shark Tank Good Answer GIF by ABC Network
 
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
WhoRU? said:
Cal/Stanford=1 media market. Cal/Oregon=2 media markets. Stanford comes if ND decides they want in (I'm not holding my breath).
Click to expand...
People, myself included, always join Cal/Stanford and Wash/Oregon...wonder if not some other combo like say Wash/Stanford etc..Washington market wise/profile wise/performance wise is solid and Stanford is great academics wise and gets you NoCal.
 
R

retired711

Heisman Winner
Nov 20, 2001
15,459
6,341
113
71
Cherry Hill
rutgersguy1 said:
I posted in 2 times in 2 different threads lol but okay I'll post it here too.

Here's the quote from his article:

The deal with Fox, CBS, NBC, Peacock and FS1 is for seven years from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2030, and network sources told Action Network it’s worth between $7 billion and $8 billion.

The contract includes an escalator clause, meaning the deal could approach nearly $10 billion if the Big Ten’s membership increases, network sources said. Even after adding USC and UCLA, the Big Ten “is not done” expanding, sources told Action Network.

Last month, Action Network reported the Big Ten would expand beyond 16 schools and was targeting Notre Dame, along with Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal from the Pac-12. Those plans have not changed, sources said this week.

Regardless of whether Notre Dame joins the Big Ten or remains independent, the league still wants to add more Pac-12 schools to help reduce potential travel concerns for USC and UCLA, sources said.
www.actionnetwork.com

Big Ten Lands Historic Media Rights Deal; More Expansion Ahead?

Read on for Brett McMurphy's report about the Big Ten Conference's new historic media rights deal and potential expansion.
www.actionnetwork.com www.actionnetwork.com
Click to expand...
Many thanks!
 
  • Like
Reactions: Knight Shift and rutgersguy1
N

NickRU714

All American
Aug 18, 2009
5,919
4,760
113
.....something something level playing field.....

Great news!!
More the Big Ten tilts the playing field to benefit them over the rest of CFB the better.
 
  • Like
Reactions: rrdd2021
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
RutgersNo1 said:
So each school gets only 65~M?
Click to expand...
It'll be 60M at first and the first 2 year won't be big increases for 2 reasons. CBS only has 7 B10 football games that first year because of the overlap with the SEC's last year. Also because USC/UCLA don't join until 2024. In the 3rd year there would be an expected jump towards 100M when you include CFP/NCAA credits etc..
 
  • Like
Reactions: TRU2RU, satnom, WhichReligionIsRight and 2 others
Cabana Man

Cabana Man

All Conference
Gold Member
Aug 24, 2006
2,657
1,284
113
South Brunswick
RutgersNo1 said:
So each school gets only 65~M?
Click to expand...
In 2023-24, the league’s schools will receive the same conference distribution as they did in 2022-23 (nearly $60 million per school). The league’s payouts will increase slightly in Year 2 (2024-25) before drastically increasing the final five years of the deal from 2025-30, growing to about $100 million per school, including revenue from the College Football Playoff, bowl games and the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
 
  • Like
Reactions: satnom and BLewis1968
Knight Shift

Knight Shift

Legend
May 19, 2011
62,517
55,538
113
Jersey Shore
ChrisNalwasky said:
BIG TEN CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING MEDIA RIGHTS AGREEMENTS
PROVIDING FANS UNPRECEDENTED ACCESS AND STUDENT-ATHLETES
GREATER EXPOSURE THAN ANY OTHER COLLEGIATE SPORTS CONFERENCE IN HISTORY

Starting in 2023 Big Ten Conference Will Increase Distribution Coast-to-Coast Featuring Exclusive Content Across Linear Networks CBS, NBC, FOX and Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform, Peacock, to Dominate Saturday Sports

Agreements to Place Big Ten Football and Women’s and Men’s Basketball and Olympic Sports Student-Athletes on the Biggest Stage in Sports

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced today that it has reached distribution agreements with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBCUniversal's Peacock. The breadth of new partners, in addition to Big Ten Network (BTN) and FS1, will place conference football, women’s and men’s basketball and Olympic sports student-athletes on the biggest stage and provide fans with the most exciting matchups across traditional over-the-air linear television and direct-to-consumer streaming. These landmark media rights agreements are the most comprehensive in all of college sports and further strengthen the tradition of the Big Ten Conference.

Big Ten Conference football will dominate Saturdays, beginning in the fall of 2023 on the largest broadcast platforms from morning to night, with FOX at Noon ET, CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET and NBC in Prime Time. With the addition of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) in August 2024, the conference, its student-athletes and member institutions will reach the broadest audience in the country, coast-to-coast, including the top three media markets in the country in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The media rights agreements will begin July 1, 2023, and run through the 2029-30 season.

“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals.”

“The Big Ten has been a valued partner for more than three decades and we are thrilled to expand that relationship by adding Big Ten football to our portfolio of marquee properties,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. “The combination of CBS Sports’ proven record in elevating college conferences to new heights, our standard of excellence and the strength and reach of Paramount Global’s linear and digital platforms, will create a powerful showcase for the Big Ten and its student-athletes. Together with Kevin Warren and the team at the Big Ten, we look forward to growing the conference to the highest of levels, reaching the widest audience.”

“We are proud to expand upon our long-standing partnership with the Big Ten Conference and further bolster our position as the premier rights holder of the conference,” said FOX Sports Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer, Eric Shanks. “Commissioner Warren’s leadership and vision have resulted in the growth and recent market expansion of the Big Ten Conference. In an ever-evolving landscape, the Big Ten remains the most storied collegiate athletic conference in the country.”

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference on this robust package of sports,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “With Big Ten Saturday Night and Sunday Night Football headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of premier games in college football and the NFL. In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports.”

“The new rights agreements are an incredible achievement for our entire conference and a true testament of what can be accomplished with teamwork,” stated Commissioner Warren. “I am incredibly grateful for collaborative efforts and hard work of our conference staff, specifically Laura Anderson, Anil Gollahalli, Kerry Kenny and Adam Neuman, our presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, student-athletes, and our partners at CBS, NBC and FOX Sports for solidifying unprecedented Big Ten access across transformative media companies for our fans to tune-in and follow the Big Ten content they love.”

The Big Ten Conference new media agreements grant the following rights to their partners:

BTN will maintain its strong position as the home for Big Ten fans, as the network will continue to televise a full slate of football, basketball and Olympic sport competition throughout the entire year.

CBS’s initial season in 2023 will include seven football games and both regular season and postseason men’s basketball action, along with the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament final appearing on CBS for the first time. The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals and final will continue the tradition of airing on CBS, which they have done for 25 years. Every CBS Big Ten football and basketball broadcast will also be streamed on Paramount+, Paramount Global’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Starting in 2024, CBS will televise up to 15 regular-season football games per season, including an annual Black Friday game in the afternoon. CBS is America's most-watched network for the past 14 years and the highest-rated college football network.

FOX has renewed its agreement to televise football and men’s basketball games each season, with the opportunity to carry additional sports throughout the year. The Big Ten Conference’s partnership with FOX reached its high point during the 2021-22 year, as FOX captured the #1 time slot in college football for the first time with its Big Noon Saturday platform that featured 10-14 games involving a Big Ten team, and a men’s basketball season that ended with the top three most watched games in the history of FS1 all featuring Big Ten programs.

NBC will produce 14-to-16 games on broadcast television each season as it introduces college football fans to Big Ten Saturday Night. Each Big Ten game on NBC broadcast will also be simul-streamed on Peacock, NBCUniversal's direct-to-consumer streaming service. NBC Sports has established the most dominant primetime franchise in television history, as its Sunday Night Football has been primetime’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years – a streak that is currently active.

Peacock, NBCUniversal's direct-to-consumer streaming service will deliver exclusive Big Ten football and basketball games each season, as eight regular-season football games will appear on the platform along with as many as 47 regular-season men’s basketball games (32 conference and 15 non-conference) and 30 regular-season women’s basketball games (20 conference and 10 non-conference).

CBS, FOX and NBC will combine efforts to televise the seven Big Ten Football Championship Games during the term.

CBS: 2024, 2028

FOX: 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029

NBC: 2026

Big Ten Conference (bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.
Click to expand...
Show Me The Money GIF
 
  • Like
Reactions: T2Kplus20 and rutgersguy1
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
www.si.com

Big Ten announces new multi-billion-dollar media rights deal - Sports Illustrated

Here is how fans can watch football, basketball and more after the 2022-23 season.
www.si.com www.si.com

From the SI article confirming somewhat McMurphy has said. Also gives the impression ESPN might not be out of the picture in the future. I've been guessing if more west coast schools then after dark with ESPN in play possibly.


From the article:

The agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC comes with this caveat from a Big Ten source: “We are not done expanding.” What that means—in terms of timetable, potential expansion targets and the overall stability of college athletics—was left unsaid. It could be posturing to keep the rival Southeastern Conference and others off-balance, or it could be an indication, as Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in July, that further national realignment could come within the next few years, well before this new deal ends with the 2029–30 athletic calendar.

The belief that the SEC is ESPN’s priority moving forward was solidified during negotiations, Big Ten sources told SI. In terms of a monetary offer and providing a dedicated time slot for football games, the Big Ten was left wanting more from ESPN.

Still, breaking up with the broadcast outlet that shows more college sports than any other comes with some inherent risk in terms of visibility.

“That was certainly a point of discussion for us,” Whitman said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the longstanding relationship we’ve had with ESPN. We look forward to having a great relationship with them for this next year, and continuing to explore ways to connect with them in the years ahead. Even without a formal, direct relationship, our two brands—the Big Ten Conference and ESPN—are just too prevalent throughout college athletics for there not to continue to be a number of intersecting points.

“I don’t think we expect this will be the end of the relationship. We’ll continue to be good partners with them in a slightly different way than we have.”
 
Last edited:
Scarlet_Scourge

Scarlet_Scourge

Hall of Famer
May 25, 2012
26,401
13,430
113
For those wondering: for cord cutters:

Peacock is FREE if you have Infinity for at least Internet, if not the $5 a month version will get you everything. You do NOT need the ad free version, that one just shows highlights and crap during the ad breaks.

Paramount + is free for one year if you have T-Mobile and will soon be FREE with Walmart's service and FREE if you sub to this very site! If not the $5 version will stream ALL live sports. You do not need to get the ad free version for that. Add free removes ads from on-demand content and gives you a live stream of your CBS.

FOX has no DTC service. However Sling Blue ($35) will get you all the FOX and NBC channels and the Sports Extra blue version will get you BTN and FS2(plus a lot more) for an extra $11. You can use this to unlock the FOX Sports app and the FOXNow app.

YouTube TV includes BTN in the basic package and CBS and NBC and FOX. but it is $65 a month, still way cheaper than cable.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RUScrew85, fsg2, WhichReligionIsRight and 1 other person
R

RUBlackout7

Sophomore
Apr 10, 2021
484
695
93
Cabana Man said:
In 2023-24, the league’s schools will receive the same conference distribution as they did in 2022-23 (nearly $60 million per school). The league’s payouts will increase slightly in Year 2 (2024-25) before drastically increasing the final five years of the deal from 2025-30, growing to about $100 million per school, including revenue from the College Football Playoff, bowl games and the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
Click to expand...
Where do you see that?
 
Knight Shift

Knight Shift

Legend
May 19, 2011
62,517
55,538
113
Jersey Shore
rutgersguy1 said:
It'll be 60M at first and the first 2 year won't be big increases for 2 reasons. CBS only has 7 B10 football games that first year because of the overlap with the SEC's last year. Also because USC/UCLA don't join until 2024. In the 3rd year there would be an expected jump towards 100M when you include CFP/NCAA credits etc..
Click to expand...
I'm usually Mr. sunshine, but this seems low?

Weren't we talking about $1 to 1.1 Billion/year before the addition of UCLA and USC, which would have been $71 million/school (14 schools). How did the value not go up with the addition of UCLA and USC???
What The Wtf GIF by Justin
 
  • Like
Reactions: Leonard23
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
Knight Shift said:
I'm usually Mr. sunshine, but this seems low?

Weren't we talking about $1 to 1.1 Billion/year before the addition of UCLA and USC, which would have been $71 million/school (14 schools). How did the value not go up with the addition of UCLA and USC???
What The Wtf GIF by Justin
Click to expand...
That's the thing with all these stories, no one outside of the concerned parties knows for sure. I think the range (1-1.5B) came from various expansion scenarios that may or may not have included ND and USC/UCLA just being talked about but not official yet.
 
  • Like
Reactions: WhichReligionIsRight, BLewis1968 and Knight Shift
Groz

Groz

Senior
Jul 28, 2001
2,242
1,554
113
I am very happy that RU will be getting a bigger piece of the pie, but don't like that many basketball games will most likely go to Peacock and streaming.

I have been trying to "teach" my 93 year old dad how to go back and forth from HDMI1 to HDMI2 on Fios for the Yankees games that are on Prime and Apple + and he still can't grab the concept after many weeks of trying to teach him and he really doesn't have the patience to learn how.

I realize that streaming is the future of sports, but wish there was an easy way to do it.

Also, other than trying to use a video recorder, is there any way to record a streamed game so that you can save it?

Best of Luck,
Groz
 
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
www.sportsbusinessjournal.com

Big Ten officially agrees to new media deals with CBS, Fox, NBC

The Big Ten finalizes its media-rights deals with CBS, NBC and Fox, totaling $8B over seven years.
www.sportsbusinessjournal.com www.sportsbusinessjournal.com

“To be able to create this lineup of games on linear channels — the word that comes to mind is home run,” said former Fox Sports President Bob Thompson, who now runs a media consultancy. “It’s like the anti-streamer package.

“This is huge for all of these local stations. Then you’ve got the ability to promote and cross-promote these games across the channels.

“When you think about who the competitors will be to bid on the College Football Playoff, it used to be just ESPN and Fox. Now, with NBC a player and CBS still involved, who knows if they might go shopping for something else.”
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: rubigtimenow
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
WhiteBus said:
Disappointing. We were hearing $1B a year BEFORE USC/UCLA. And we are paying them full share right off the bat??
Click to expand...
I think the numbers may have been accurate but the member composition was still uncertain and that part was unknown to the media and the public.

We've seen a range from 1-1.5B mentioned in the media and that might have been while USC/UCLA were in talks but not official or known to the public even though the figure 1B was getting out. The 1.5B number might be related to talks with regards to ND and other expansion.

So the range of numbers we saw might not necessarily been based on 14 but based on an uncertain 16 or more but the public just didn't know about it.

The fact that the contract could go as high as 10B depending on future expansion kind of tells you that the contract numbers were coming out while the membership of the conference was still kind of in an uncertain floating state at the time but the public just didn't know about it.
 
Last edited:
T

Ty Webb

All American
Jul 24, 2001
8,003
237
63
Since it was asked in the other thread, per NBC, ND's night games will not be affected. They will still get 2-3 night games per year.
 
  • Like
Reactions: rutgersguy1
Z

zeek55

Redshirt
Nov 21, 2010
68
121
33
The numbers in the contracts look fine to me.

I think everyone got a bit too excited about the $100 million per school thing and ran with some wild stories.

Even the $60 million for ND is likely an average over 10-15 years or something like that.

It'll escalate pretty fast after USC/UCLA join, that's what's important. And expansion isn't done, so worth being patient. Either way everyone's going to be getting big money after 2024.
 
  • Like
Reactions: satnom, WhichReligionIsRight, rutgersguy1 and 1 other person
rutgersguy1

rutgersguy1

Hall of Famer
Dec 17, 2008
29,602
8,978
113
Paywall article:

See this quote from Warren though. Like I've said I wouldn't write off ESPN or AMZN being part of the future if the B10 goes for more western schools and takes a shot at an after dark or Friday night window.

Also some detail on the Peacock football games. 4 will be B10 conference games and 4 will be B10 OOC home games.

From the article:

Warren said that while he respects the Big Ten’s 40-year relationship with the network, he also understands that change is part of the business.

“There’s always movement in this industry, and I still consider them colleagues, friends and business partners,” Warren said. “You’ll see things evolve, even after deals with Fox, CBS and NBC are finalized. There’s constantly movement in this area. I look forward to determining if there are other ways that we can work with other major players in this business.”

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R

NBC Proposing Big Plans For Big Ten???

Replies
61
Views
3K
Rutgers Football
cubuffsdoug
cubuffsdoug
srru86

B1G Coaching ranking

Replies
0
Views
229
Rutgers Football
srru86
srru86
ScarletDave

What would need to happen for RUFB to be picked preseason #1

Replies
18
Views
407
Rutgers Football
koleszar
koleszar
cubuffsdoug

BIG TEN The Big Ten will gladly dismantle you if that's what it decides is best

Replies
4
Views
910
Rutgers Football
RUTGERS95
R
Caliknight

ESPN Officially Out of Having the Right to Broadcast B1G Games

Replies
25
Views
994
Rutgers Football
mdk01
M

Latest posts

Top Bottom