Basketball Caleb McConnell a semifinalist for national DPOY award

2022 Semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year | Naismith Awards

Here's a great quote from Wisconsin's Johnny Davis who McConnell went toe-to-toe with twice this season.

"It was really frustrating because Caleb McConnell is a really good defender. He’s definitely the toughest guy to face. He was on me the whole game and made it really tough for me to get buckets. He uses his hands and his athleticism really well. He can guard the one through four really well. He’s definitely the key piece to their defense and in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Every time he goes out of the game, I have a little sigh of relief knowing that I don’t have to have someone like that tailing me around.”
 
Serious Kudos to Caleb. This is the first time I've heard about him possibly winning the national award. Until now, I just assumed Caleb was in the running for the B1G DPOY only.
 
