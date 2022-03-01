Here's a great quote from Wisconsin's Johnny Davis who McConnell went toe-to-toe with twice this season."It was really frustrating because Caleb McConnell is a really good defender. He’s definitely the toughest guy to face. He was on me the whole game and made it really tough for me to get buckets. He uses his hands and his athleticism really well. He can guard the one through four really well. He’s definitely the key piece to their defense and in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Every time he goes out of the game, I have a little sigh of relief knowing that I don’t have to have someone like that tailing me around.”