Basketball Caleb McConnell wins 2023 Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year Award

Salvi's Headband said:
man I was thrown off here...I thought THIS was the National DPOY but this is some other award? I'm so confused
There are three national DPOY awards. Jaylen Clark won the NABC version (National Association of Basketball Coaches). Caleb won this Lefty Driesell version (awarded by CollegeInsider.com). The Naismith version (presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, who also awards the Naismith POY award) is TBA.

I'm really sure which one is considered the most prestigious. The Naismith one carries the biggest "name" because they're also the people awarding the Naismith Player of the Year (which goes back to 1969), but they've only awarded a Defensive POY award since the 2017-18 season. The NABC on the other hand has awarded a Defensive POY award since 1986-87. For twenty years they were the only ones doing it, until CollegeInsider.com began presenting the Driesell Defensive POY award in 2009-10.
 
Congratulations to Caleb. He won again the Big Ten defensive player of the year, the National Game Day Player of the Year and now the Lefty Driesall National Defensive Player of the Year Aeard. I am so happy to have gotten to know Caleb and to have watched him play and practice for these last five years. He will never be forgotten for RU basketball. He should go into our basketball HOF for his DEFENSE.
 
Incredible achievement. Very proud Caleb was a Scarlet Knight. It’s a shame the DPOY didn’t get to go dancing. Still, super proud of him for repping the RU
 
knights1212 said:
Congratulations to Caleb. He won again the Big Ten defensive player of the year, the National Game Day Player of the Year and now the Lefty Driesall National Defensive Player of the Year Aeard. I am so happy to have gotten to know Caleb and to have watched him play and practice for these last five years. He will never be forgotten for RU basketball. He should go into our basketball HOF for his DEFENSE.
I think it was the home Purdue game last year, the announcer commented on how Caleb kept wrecking Purdue offensive plays
He wasn’t making steals right then, but doing enough to disrupt the offense sets and patterns . This might be one thing an average fan might not notice, like a steal is so much more obvious
 
newell138 said:
thats a great video! Can we please put that up on the top of the page now!???? It breaks my heart everytime i open up the site to see Pike talking and Paul with his head down with that Hofstra post game interview clip
I refuse to rewatch that one or the post Notre Dame one.
 
wheezer said:
I think it was the home Purdue game last year, the announcer commented on how Caleb kept wrecking Purdue offensive plays
He wasn’t making steals right then, but doing enough to disrupt the offense sets and patterns . This might be one thing an average fan might not notice, like a steal is so much more obvious
"Caleb McConnell is wrecking plays!" that is burned into my brain as well. I think it was Hummel?
 
Latest posts

Top Bottom