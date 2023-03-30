Salvi's Headband said: man I was thrown off here...I thought THIS was the National DPOY but this is some other award? I'm so confused Click to expand...

There are three national DPOY awards. Jaylen Clark won the NABC version (National Association of Basketball Coaches). Caleb won this Lefty Driesell version (awarded by CollegeInsider.com). The Naismith version (presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, who also awards the Naismith POY award) is TBA.I'm really sure which one is considered the most prestigious. The Naismith one carries the biggest "name" because they're also the people awarding the Naismith Player of the Year (which goes back to 1969), but they've only awarded a Defensive POY award since the 2017-18 season. The NABC on the other hand has awarded a Defensive POY award since 1986-87. For twenty years they were the only ones doing it, until CollegeInsider.com began presenting the Driesell Defensive POY award in 2009-10.