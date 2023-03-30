knight_ru
man I was thrown off here...I thought THIS was the National DPOY but this is some other award? I'm so confusedLet’s now get the Naismith
There are three national DPOY awards. Jaylen Clark won the NABC version (National Association of Basketball Coaches). Caleb won this Lefty Driesell version (awarded by CollegeInsider.com). The Naismith version (presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, who also awards the Naismith POY award) is TBA.man I was thrown off here...I thought THIS was the National DPOY but this is some other award? I'm so confused
I think it was the home Purdue game last year, the announcer commented on how Caleb kept wrecking Purdue offensive playsCongratulations to Caleb. He won again the Big Ten defensive player of the year, the National Game Day Player of the Year and now the Lefty Driesall National Defensive Player of the Year Aeard. I am so happy to have gotten to know Caleb and to have watched him play and practice for these last five years. He will never be forgotten for RU basketball. He should go into our basketball HOF for his DEFENSE.
Not the Naismith. THATS the big oneso is this THE national defensive player of the year award?
Nor did I. I also was unaware of any award using his name.Didn’t realise Lefty Driesel was known for defence.
thats a great video! Can we please put that up on the top of the page now!???? It breaks my heart everytime i open up the site to see Pike talking and Paul with his head down with that Hofstra post game interview clip
"Caleb McConnell is wrecking plays!" that is burned into my brain as well. I think it was Hummel?I think it was the home Purdue game last year, the announcer commented on how Caleb kept wrecking Purdue offensive plays
He wasn’t making steals right then, but doing enough to disrupt the offense sets and patterns . This might be one thing an average fan might not notice, like a steal is so much more obvious
What's the difference between the award he received today and the Naismith?Let’s now get the Naismith