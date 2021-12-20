Basketball CCSU game has been POSTPONED, Rider game cancelled.

COVID is circulating in a pretty big way at RU right now. But kids being kids, most have mild symptoms and aren’t bothering with getting tested.
 
Thanks for purchasing those BB tickets which you likely won’t use for 12 months. All is not lost however as you will be given the opportunity to donate those costs to the RU Build Fund.
 
Rider IS canceled.

Not sure why that hasn’t been stated too?
 
bac2therac said:
smfh, have not learned a thing, its not postponed, its going to be cancelled. There are only a few day they can play the game, Maine likely to be cancelled too, maybe make that Rider game up, the whole thing is ridiculous, asymptomatics everywhere
They announced in the release rider is officially canceled. So if youre canceling a school 25 miles away might as well just say this one is canceled too
 
I imagine Maine will be cancelled also since this won't disappear in 9 days. Can you say fan less games?
 
my kid was sent home for quarantine today because he's not vaccinated and a vaccinated kid got covid and sat near him at lunch 7 days ago. But don't fret, the other vaccinated kids also sitting with them at lunch do not have to quarantine!

Real life bizarro world

Lock it up!!
 
Latest posts

