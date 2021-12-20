Richard Schnyderite
Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 27,297
-
- 82,740
-
- 113
Last edited:
By then Michigan will be positive. I'm thinking fanless rest of the season.Its going to be a bad situation for Rutgers that the next game they play might be Michigan.
They announced in the release rider is officially canceled. So if youre canceling a school 25 miles away might as well just say this one is canceled toosmfh, have not learned a thing, its not postponed, its going to be cancelled. There are only a few day they can play the game, Maine likely to be cancelled too, maybe make that Rider game up, the whole thing is ridiculous, asymptomatics everywhere
Added it.Rider IS canceled.
Not sure why that hasn’t been stated too?