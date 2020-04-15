Separate names with a comma.
https://rutgers.rivals.com/news/rutgers-scarlet-knights-basketball-signee-bio-c-clifford-omoruyi
From RU
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's basketball head coach Steve Pikiell announced today that Cliff Omoruyi has signed to compete at Rutgers University. The highly-touted center from Roselle Catholic will remain in-state to join the Scarlet Knights.
The Scarlet Knights have now signed a four-star prospect from the state of New Jersey in three consecutive classes, with Omoruyi joining Paul Mulcahy (Class of 2019) and Ron Harper Jr (Class of 2018). Omoruyi is the highest ranked recruit to sign with Rutgers under head coach Steve Pikiell. Omoruyi will join Mawot Mag, Oskar Palmquist and Dean Reiber as a four-member freshman class for the Scarlet Knights for the upcoming season. With the addition of Omoruyi, Rutgers' recruiting class of 2020 ranks sixth in the Big Ten and 32nd nationally per 247 Sports.
"Cliff checks all the boxes for us," head coach Steve Pikiell said. "He will be a great addition to the Rutgers University community. He is a great kid, a great student and is driven to reach his full potential on and off the court. He is extremely competitive and has a proven track record as a winner. He is a hard worker that will take full advantage of the 24/7 access to our beautiful RWJ Barnabas Health Athletic Performance Center. We are excited to add the top player in the state of New Jersey to our core of talented returners and signees that we already have in place. Rutgers Nation is going to love cheering for Cliff next year at The RAC."
"There are a lot of different things that make Cliff an elite player," Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff said. "First and foremost, he's 6-11 with an extremely high motor. He plays with a non-stop attitude to play hard on every play. And he has a real knack for rebounding and shot blocking. He'll make an impact defensively on the glass right away and be able to make a real impact offensively as well. He's made tremendous strides throughout his three years with us. From being very raw when he got here to now being one of the best players in the country, he's made a tremendous amount of growth over a three-year span."
"Rutgers is a great fit for Cliff because it's close to home and his family will be able to see him play all the time," Boff explained. "Rutgers is a program that's on the rise. Cliff will have the opportunity to play right away in one of the best leagues in the country for a team that's established themselves in the upper half of the Big Ten. I'm thrilled that he's going to Rutgers. I'm excited for Rutgers University, Coach Pikiell and his staff. I'm excited for Cliff and I'm excited for New Jersey basketball that a player of his stature is staying home to play for Rutgers."
"Cliff is a special young man" said Omoruyi's mentor Brian Crawford. "He has an opportunity to become an all-time great On the Banks"
"That is a huge deal," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. "For obvious reasons. That's one of the top couple of signings in the history of Rutgers men's basketball. With the coaches Rutgers has right now with Coach Schiano, Steve Pikiell, C. Vivian Stringer and some others, Rutgers is rocking right now."
Cliff Omoruyi, C
6-11, 245
Benin City, Nigeria / Roselle Catholic
Scholastic: A consensus four-star prospect who was universally lauded as a top-50 prospect in the nation … ranked 36th nationally by Rivals and the seventh-ranked center in the nation … 43rd ranked prospect in the 24/7 composite, third highest player in New Jersey and eighth center in the rankings … ranked 49th nationally by ESPN, their third ranked prospect in the state and ninth ranked center … first consensus top-50 high school prospect to commit to Rutgers since Kadeem Jack in 2010 and the first from New Jersey since Mike Rosario in 2007 … posted 14.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.4 blocks while shooting 57 percent from the field as a senior, leading Roselle Catholic to a 22-7 record and NJSIAA Non-Public B North title … averaged 16 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.5 blocks in four tournament games, including a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks in win over the Patrick School in section semifinals … posted 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in quarterfinals against Marist … named New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, the program's first New Jersey Gatorade State Player of the Year … named first-team all-state by NJHoops.com and second team by The Star-Ledger … SI All-American nominee … sixth top-75 high school recruit to commit to Rutgers since 2006 … second-highest ranked player in the Garden State by NJHoops.com … finalist for Jersey Sports Zone Mr. Hoop Zone … as a junior, averaged 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in leading team to 28-4 record and Union County Tournament championship.
Personal: Born in Nigeria before moving to New Jersey at 14 years old … began high school at Queen of Peace before transferring to Roselle Catholic … mother is Gladys Omoruyi … has two brothers, Alfred and Brodrick, and a sister, Stella … chose Rutgers from over 20 offers, including Arizona State, Auburn, Kentucky, UConn, Memphis, NC State, Miami, Alabama and Arizona, among others … honor roll student who intends to pursue an Engineering major in college.
