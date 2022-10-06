Basketball Clifford Omoruyi Selected to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

ChrisNalwasky

ChrisNalwasky

All American
Staff
Mar 25, 2018
7,538
15,596
113
Via Rutgers Communication
.
.
.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's basketball's center Clifford Omoruyi has been selected to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten team as voted on by select media across the conference.

Omoruyi is the third player in RU history to receive the honor since the team joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014. Forward Ron Harper Jr. (2021-22) and guard Geo Baker (2020-21) are the two players who were previously selected marking three consecutive appearances for the Scarlet Knights.

"It's an honor to be selected, but the work has just begun," Omoruyi said. "This offseason I have worked on my outside game and being able to expand the floor. I have been focusing on improving my midrange game, shooting threes, and playing great defense. I can't wait to get started with my teammates."

Omoruyi was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season following posting career-highs of 11.9 points-per-game and 7.9 rebounds. Omoruyi shot 62.4 percent from the field and started all 32 games the Scarlet Knights played in.

Omoruyi was one of the most-improved players in the conference doubling his minutes on the floor from the previous season where he averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds as a freshman.

Omoruyi was second in the nation in dunks last season (94) and led the country in slams heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten Conference's full team is listed below and the starters on the team are listed in capitals. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected as the Big Ten's Preseason Player of the Year.

2022-23 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*
Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, SR., F, INDIANA
Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa
HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN
Malik Hall, Sr., F, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Jr., F Minnesota
Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State
ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE
Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers
Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin
Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin

2022-23 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., F, Indiana
 
  • Like
Reactions: rutgersron, RU848789 and BillyC80
Skull83

Skull83

Senior
Gold Member
Jul 31, 2001
1,567
1,297
113
Great recognition for Cliff, but the really important accolades will come at the END of the season. Go RU!
 
RULoyal

RULoyal

Heisman Winner
Gold Member
Jul 28, 2001
10,128
8,119
113
Skull83 said:
The original post said "starters" are listed in CAPITALS, so I don't think it''s really an 11 member first team.
Click to expand...
Saw this on another site:

Big Ten basketball preseason all-conference team​

(Names in all caps are unanimous selections.)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA
Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa
HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN
Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State
ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE
Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers
Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin
Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin
 
PiscatawayMike

PiscatawayMike

Heisman Winner
Gold Member
Jul 28, 2001
14,011
8,135
113
Scarlet Knight Country!
Skull83 said:
The original post said "starters" are listed in CAPITALS, so I don't think it''s really an 11 member first team.
Click to expand...

@kcg88 is right. It's an 11-member first team, which is indeed ridiculous.

The Rutgers press release is incorrect: "The Big Ten Conference's full team is listed below and the starters on the team are listed in capitals."

It should read: ""The Big Ten Conference's full team is listed below and the names in all caps are unanimous selections."
 
  • Like
Reactions: Skull83
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ChrisNalwasky

Basketball Clifford Omoruyi Selected to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Replies
3
Views
123
The Round Table
RU-Esq
RU-Esq
cubuffsdoug

B1G scheduling rankings (in conference)

Replies
4
Views
671
Men's Basketball
rutgersfan1766
rutgersfan1766
bigmatt718

RU Men's Soccer Picked 5th In B1G In Preseason

Replies
2
Views
198
Baseball, Soccer & more!
bigmatt718
bigmatt718
Tango Two

Big Ten Announces Women's Basketball National Television Schedule

Replies
0
Views
296
Women's Basketball
Tango Two
Tango Two
ChrisNalwasky

Soccer Temple named co-offensive player of the week in B1G

Replies
1
Views
213
Baseball, Soccer & more!
WhichReligionIsRight
WhichReligionIsRight

Latest posts

Top Bottom