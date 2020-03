Rutgers will be at a major crossroads these next few years with the caliber and depth of recruits it's bringing in between Alvarez, Aragona, Vulkah, Kanniard, Turley, Poz, O'Neill, Shawver, Hamilton, Olivieri, etc... all of which were state/national champs and highly ranked national recruits.



If in 3-4 years we don't have multiple AAs and guys legitimately competing for B1G/NCAA championships, Goodale and co are going to find themselves in a very bad spot once again. The talks of RU not being able to develop guys will be back and be 100x worse than they were in the past, given the depth of talent we've never had before. I'm not sure if they can survive that. With this much depth, it obviously gives the coaches a little more leeway and they don't have to bat 1000% as long as some/most of the guys make it to the next level and are successful. If they can't get it done over next 3-4 years, I'm not sure they have what it takes to build elite program-wide success to get to the level of team trophies and championships.



There are no more excuses about facilities or institutional support, they have what they need to get there so its its time to put up or go home.

