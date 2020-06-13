Football Football team set to return Monday

Discussion in 'Rutgers Football' started by ChrisNalwasky, Jun 13, 2020 at 1:37 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. ChrisNalwasky

    ChrisNalwasky All Conference
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2018
    Messages:
    4,154
    Likes Received:
    7,508
    From RU

    Rutgers Football Returns To Campus Monday

    Extensive planning and collaboration with healthcare experts sets stage for Scarlet Knights’ safe return to athletic activities



    PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers football will begin its transition back to campus with student-athletes, coaches and support staff reporting to the Hale Center on Monday, June 15, it was announced. Members of the football program will be the first team to return to campus for workouts. The Rutgers Athletics plan is consistent with all current applicable state and federal guidance and will be updated should that guidance change.



    “The health and safety of our students, coaches and administrators has been our paramount concern throughout this process,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs. “With the guidance of healthcare experts, University administration, and in consultation with the Offices of the Governor and Secretary for Higher Education, we have devised a carefully detailed plan with protocols and processes for how our athletic facilities will used in this time of COVID -19.”



    The athletic department has engaged in an extensive planning process to ensure the safe return of its student-athletes when the time arrived. Under the direction of Rutgers Athletics Chief Medical Officer Joshua Bershad, architects of the plan have collaborated with healthcare experts throughout the state as well as the Big Ten Conference Taskforce for Emerging Infections Disease, which includes a cohort of medical officials from across the country.



    Bershad, who serves as Executive Vice President, Physician Services for RWJBarnabas Health, called on his first-hand experience in the fight against COVID-19 in the epicenter of the pandemic’s impact on the country to provide invaluable input in creating a plan that prioritized the safety and health of the student-athletes, coaches and support staff.



    “We created a set of recommendations based on guidance supplied by internal experts within multiple areas of Rutgers University, and from our experience in caring for thousands of COVID-19 patients at RWJBarnabas Health,” said Bershad. “We utilize the Rutgers Saliva Test extensively in our process, which is yet another advantage of the partnership between a cutting edge research university like Rutgers and top-flight health system like RWJBarnabas Health.”



    Additionally, medical innovations on the Rutgers University campus offered the athletic department unparalleled resources. The saliva test for coronavirus was developed at Rutgers and was first of its kind to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The saliva test allows for the screening of a broader population and is less invasive than the nose and throat swabs.



    The at-home saliva test also provided the advantage to test student-athletes prior to arriving to campus, thus reducing the risk of exposure. It is part of a multifaceted clinical approach that involves a resocialization plan which includes an initial testing strategy for COVID-19, followed by ongoing COVID-19 surveillance and protocols for the management of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. Student-athletes will undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks.



    In addition to the clinical and operational elements of the return to campus plan, an emphasis has been placed on keeping the student-athletes and their families informed with pertinent updates. Communication with family members has been extensive and will remain continuous with virtual meetings.



    “Our staff have been entrusted with the well-being of every player on our team,” said head coach Greg Schiano. “This is an immense responsibility, and one we take very seriously. We will continue to work closely with Dr. Bershad and his staff to provide a safe return to campus.”
     
    1 ChrisNalwasky, Jun 13, 2020 at 1:37 PM
    bossnj1 and HeavenUniv. like this.
  2. HeavenUniv.

    HeavenUniv. Hall of Famer
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 21, 2004
    Messages:
    28,831
    Likes Received:
    5,438
    Chris/Rich/DJ, feel free to merge my 48 Hours thread into yours.
    Can not wait until Rutgers Football is back!!!
     
    2 HeavenUniv., Jun 13, 2020 at 1:43 PM
    bossnj1 likes this.
  3. RUich

    RUich Heisman Winner
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2001
    Messages:
    12,700
    Likes Received:
    2,754
    boy do I hope this all works out. I am so damn tired of seeing archived sports all over the TV.
     
    3 RUich, Jun 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM
    formerlyknownasrutgers100, bossnj1 and HeavenUniv. like this.
  4. Tango Two

    Tango Two Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 21, 2001
    Messages:
    29,930
    Likes Received:
    15,572
    Location:
    North Brunswick, New Jersey

    Can I do it?
     
    4 Tango Two, Jun 13, 2020 at 3:11 PM
  5. bossnj1

    bossnj1 All Conference
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2006
    Messages:
    4,940
    Likes Received:
    8,369
    Awesome! Thanks for all the coverage Chris!
     
    5 bossnj1, Jun 13, 2020 at 3:17 PM
  6. bossnj1

    bossnj1 All Conference
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2006
    Messages:
    4,940
    Likes Received:
    8,369
    Watching fanless golf right now, lol. At least it’s live and not from 5 years ago.
     
    6 bossnj1, Jun 13, 2020 at 3:20 PM
  7. Plum Street

    Plum Street All American
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jun 21, 2009
    Messages:
    9,197
    Likes Received:
    6,498
    Over/under until testing positive and shut down comes ? 10 days
     
    7 Plum Street, Jun 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM
    formerlyknownasrutgers100 likes this.
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page