From RU Rutgers Football Returns To Campus Monday Extensive planning and collaboration with healthcare experts sets stage for Scarlet Knights’ safe return to athletic activities PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers football will begin its transition back to campus with student-athletes, coaches and support staff reporting to the Hale Center on Monday, June 15, it was announced. Members of the football program will be the first team to return to campus for workouts. The Rutgers Athletics plan is consistent with all current applicable state and federal guidance and will be updated should that guidance change. “The health and safety of our students, coaches and administrators has been our paramount concern throughout this process,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs. “With the guidance of healthcare experts, University administration, and in consultation with the Offices of the Governor and Secretary for Higher Education, we have devised a carefully detailed plan with protocols and processes for how our athletic facilities will used in this time of COVID -19.” The athletic department has engaged in an extensive planning process to ensure the safe return of its student-athletes when the time arrived. Under the direction of Rutgers Athletics Chief Medical Officer Joshua Bershad, architects of the plan have collaborated with healthcare experts throughout the state as well as the Big Ten Conference Taskforce for Emerging Infections Disease, which includes a cohort of medical officials from across the country. Bershad, who serves as Executive Vice President, Physician Services for RWJBarnabas Health, called on his first-hand experience in the fight against COVID-19 in the epicenter of the pandemic’s impact on the country to provide invaluable input in creating a plan that prioritized the safety and health of the student-athletes, coaches and support staff. “We created a set of recommendations based on guidance supplied by internal experts within multiple areas of Rutgers University, and from our experience in caring for thousands of COVID-19 patients at RWJBarnabas Health,” said Bershad. “We utilize the Rutgers Saliva Test extensively in our process, which is yet another advantage of the partnership between a cutting edge research university like Rutgers and top-flight health system like RWJBarnabas Health.” Additionally, medical innovations on the Rutgers University campus offered the athletic department unparalleled resources. The saliva test for coronavirus was developed at Rutgers and was first of its kind to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The saliva test allows for the screening of a broader population and is less invasive than the nose and throat swabs. The at-home saliva test also provided the advantage to test student-athletes prior to arriving to campus, thus reducing the risk of exposure. It is part of a multifaceted clinical approach that involves a resocialization plan which includes an initial testing strategy for COVID-19, followed by ongoing COVID-19 surveillance and protocols for the management of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. Student-athletes will undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks. In addition to the clinical and operational elements of the return to campus plan, an emphasis has been placed on keeping the student-athletes and their families informed with pertinent updates. Communication with family members has been extensive and will remain continuous with virtual meetings. “Our staff have been entrusted with the well-being of every player on our team,” said head coach Greg Schiano. “This is an immense responsibility, and one we take very seriously. We will continue to work closely with Dr. Bershad and his staff to provide a safe return to campus.”