Football GAME 9: Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin

TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football hoping to keep winning ways going against Wisconsin

The TKR staff previews Rutgers versus Wisconsin, as presented by Franchise Coach Adam Goldman.
TheKnightReport - Beer Belly Frank offers his bets for week nine of Big Ten Football

Beer Belly Frank is back with some intriguing gambling picks for week nine of Big Ten football.
TheKnightReport - Breaking down the Wisconsin Football offense's top schemes

TKR's Anthony Siciliano breaks down the Wisconsin Football offense and takes a look at some of their schemes.
TheKnightReport - NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Wisconsin | Badgers coming to town

TKR took to the NCAA Football video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Wisconsin
