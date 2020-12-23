Basketball GAME THREAD: RHoops vs. 23 Ohio State

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
20,619
61,599
113
South Amboy, NJ
carmenst

carmenst

Sophomore
Sep 10, 2003
451
271
63
Watching the tip off show on BTN. Bardo is calling the game and continues to be very complimentary to Rutgers. Thinks JY maybe the fastest player in college basketball, which I agree with.
 
C

CHR2022

Sophomore
Nov 11, 2018
276
372
63
Do we think we see Reiber or Oskar today with a limited squad? Maybe just a few minutes?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom