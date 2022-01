Knightmoves said: RU is 6-52 in B1G road games with fans in the stands. Not a great stat for us. Click to expand...

Sorry but that's cherry-picking. You can't just throw out the 2020 wins while including losses that occurred under a different coach. It's true we haven't been good on the road in the B1G but it's not like we play in some Mickey Mouse conference. This is arguably the toughest in the country.Rutgers will win today. Book it.