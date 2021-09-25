Football GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. No. 19 Michigan

Let's get this thing going a little early today, can I get an RRRRRRRRR

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football set to face B1G test on Saturday against No. 19 Michigan

The TKR staff previews Rutgers versus Michigan, as presented by Franchise Coach Adam Goldman.
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Did Rutgers pull the upset over Michigan?

TKR took to the NCAA Football video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and No. 19 Michigan
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR Podcast: Talking Michigan + special guest, Gio Rescigno

Welcome to the TKR podcast, this week the guys are joined by a special guest as they preview the Michigan game.
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Where are the top watch game parties for Rutgers Football vs. Michigan

Where can you catch the Rutgers Football game this weekend? Check out our list of watch parties right here!
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Breaking down the Michigan Football offense

TKR's Anthony Siciliano breaks down the Michigan Football offense and takes a look at some of their schemes.
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TBT: Looking back at Rutgers and Michigan starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Michigan Wolverines starters ranked as recruits.
Rutgers Football at the Big House against the Michigan Wolverines, 3:30 on this fall Saturday on ABC nationally syndicated television. This is what we dreamed of!
 
Go get your Milk boys

joey-milk.gif
 
Very worried about this one, given the suspensions and UM playing very well and our first true road game in over 2 years. Need to continue winning the turnover battle and need to have great line play to have a chance, plus Vedral needs to play smart. Also, like last year, we likely need some playcalling magic to keep UM guessing. Let's do it!!
 
Don’t worry, be happy.
 
Off the field issue the lead story on ABC pre- game coverage.
Along with low penalties, great special teams and no turnovers.
Part or taking that next step is not letting your teammates down.
 
Was Syracuse not on the road? The Big House is the quietest 107,000 people you'll ever see. The sound travels out of the stadium instead of down onto the field.
 
