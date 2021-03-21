Basketball GAME THREAD: Rutgers Hoops vs. Houston

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Scangg

Scangg

2 of 3 out of Geo Ron and Young need to score. When our main scorers can't score everyone else presses and our role players can't just play their roles.

Looking for JY to live up to the moment of playing against Houston and channel that energy I'm the right way. If he gets going it opens it up for Ron who finallyyyy gets going from 3

Caleb showed some offensive life and Paul hitting those 3's are big for confidence

Let's do this
 
RuBird

RuBird

Sounding a little like Captain Obvious, but to me the keys are this

1. bELieve in yourself. Not many outside of RU did.
2. Have some fun, play loose ( not so much that you turn the ball over)
3. Trust your team mates.


Bottom line RU Nation is extremely proud of you.
 
Knight Owl

Knight Owl

RUJMM78 said:
Rutgers can still win this game without achieving any of the 3 keys cited as the winning formula.
Click to expand...
True. They did cleanup the turnover problem against Clemson. They had 10 TO’s at halftime and only 4 more the rest of the way.
 
J

JFK20

RuBird said:
Sounding a little like Captain Obvious, but to me the keys are this

1. bELieve in yourself. Not many outside of RU did.
2. Have some fun, play loose ( not so much that you turn the ball over)
3. Trust your team mates.


Bottom line RU Nation is extremely proud of you.
Click to expand...
4. Box out and rebound lol.
 
