Basketball GAME THREAD: Rutgers Hoops vs. Lehigh

Time to officially wash the taste of the last game thread away. Let's go!
 
No masks. Right? Love Rutgers operations and leadership to always be so clear and consistent.
 
Anyone have any luck activating their BTN+ subscription? I used the app to subscribe earlier today, but it doesn’t recognize that I’ve subscribed (but also tells me I’m already subscribed). Infuriating.
 
Thats a big T in a close game pulling yourself up in the Rim like that.
 
SKnight00 said:
Anyone have any luck activating their BTN+ subscription? I used the app to subscribe earlier today, but it doesn’t recognize that I’ve subscribed (but also tells me I’m already subscribed). Infuriating.
Yup watching. Why I did it yesterday.
 
SKnight00 said:
Anyone have any luck activating their BTN+ subscription? I used the app to subscribe earlier today, but it doesn’t recognize that I’ve subscribed (but also tells me I’m already subscribed). Infuriating.
Watch in your web browser.
 
SKnight00 said:
Anyone have any luck activating their BTN+ subscription? I used the app to subscribe earlier today, but it doesn’t recognize that I’ve subscribed (but also tells me I’m already subscribed). Infuriating.
Btw.. I had same issue using last year's account so I created another. Are you streaming on a phone or tv? Im using youtubetv
 
mildone said:
Watch in your web browser.
That tells me I haven’t subscribed. Apparently if you buy through the app it’s not billed through BTN. Maybe there’s a delay in transmitting the accounts. Super annoying.
It tells me to subscribe, and then when I click on the button to subscribe, it tells me I’m already subscribed. And I’m stuck in a loop with no game.
 
SKnight00 said:
That tells me I haven’t subscribed. Apparently if you buy through the app it’s not billed through BTN. Maybe there’s a delay in transmitting the accounts. Super annoying.
It tells me to subscribe, and then when I click on the button to subscribe, it tells me I’m already subscribed. And I’m stuck in a loop with no game.
Mine activated in about 10 mins. Assume you have backed out and retuned.
 
