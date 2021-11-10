Richard Schnyderite
Can you see what’s the price of a Bud Light can?Concession prices....wow!
Lol…here we goDon't like geo and harper just launching it in the first 2 mins
Yup watching. Why I did it yesterday.Anyone have any luck activating their BTN+ subscription? I used the app to subscribe earlier today, but it doesn’t recognize that I’ve subscribed (but also tells me I’m already subscribed). Infuriating.
Watch in your web browser.Anyone have any luck activating their BTN+ subscription? I used the app to subscribe earlier today, but it doesn’t recognize that I’ve subscribed (but also tells me I’m already subscribed). Infuriating.
And why I did it earlier this morning.Yup watching. Why I did it yesterday.
No masks. Right? Love Rutgers operations and leadership to always be so clear and consistent.
Btw.. I had same issue using last year's account so I created another. Are you streaming on a phone or tv? Im using youtubetvAnyone have any luck activating their BTN+ subscription? I used the app to subscribe earlier today, but it doesn’t recognize that I’ve subscribed (but also tells me I’m already subscribed). Infuriating.
This is less than encouraging so far.
Defense needs to improve in a big big way.
That tells me I haven’t subscribed. Apparently if you buy through the app it’s not billed through BTN. Maybe there’s a delay in transmitting the accounts. Super annoying.Watch in your web browser.
Mine activated in about 10 mins. Assume you have backed out and retuned.That tells me I haven’t subscribed. Apparently if you buy through the app it’s not billed through BTN. Maybe there’s a delay in transmitting the accounts. Super annoying.
It tells me to subscribe, and then when I click on the button to subscribe, it tells me I’m already subscribed. And I’m stuck in a loop with no game.
Why do you say that?I swear sometimes I wonder if people have ever played sports in their lives.