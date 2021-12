Amazing how so many of us have been down this road before as RU fans. We are all excited about the other night, we relish in it, and then, the next important game arrives and we all have this nagging voice in the back of our heads saying “it isn’t real”. “It isn’t real”. “We can’t have good things”.

We have been raised up and then dropped on our heads so many times. But - this time it will be different. I hope.