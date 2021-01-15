Basketball GAME THREAD: Rutgers Hoops vs. Wisconsin

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Cliff Omoruyi will play against Wisconsin tonight per Rutgers Athletics.

TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Rutgers Hoops Preview Show ft. Asher Low of The Badgers Wire

The Knight Report will talk with Asher Low of The Badger Wire, previewing Friday night's matchup against Wisconsin.
TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Steve Pikiell previews Friday night matchup versus No. 9 Wisconsin

Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell speaks ahead of his team's Friday night matchup against a highly ranked Wisconsin team.
phlop87

phlop87

Hopefully with cliff back we get the Myles Johnson from the beginning of the year... who was playing aggressive on both sides of the ball. He has not been the same since cliff went down. Hopefully the extra days help Harper get his wheels back
 
bac2therac

bac2therac

win or lose this game I think is going to be a decider on where the season goes. RU can lose this game but if it shows its back to playing RU basketball I am okay with it. I really think by the end of the game we will know what kind of team we have. Time for questions to be answered
 
R

RUsojo

The increasing usage rate for Geo the last few weeks and moving away from Young is a HUGE coaching red flag and this team is feeling the effects on both ends but especially half court offense.

Geo needs to come out here he’s killing us again.
 
RU848789

RU848789

Can't complain about our shots - they seem like good looks, just not hitting them. Harper 0-3 - he shouldn't shoot another jumper until he scores inside, IMO.
 
bac2therac

bac2therac

RUsojo said:
The increasing usage rate for Geo the last few weeks and moving away from Young is a HUGE coaching red flag and this team is feeling the effects on both ends but especially half court offense.

Geo needs to come out here he’s killing us again.
He does have one of our baskets. Harper and Mathis have taken great shots but they are bricking
 
ScarletDave

ScarletDave

Jacob Young needs to be the guy over Geo right now. Geo can be a situational player until his ankle is healed, or a SG but never did it as the point that the offense runs through
 
