Football GAME THREAD: Rutgers vs. Indiana

S

SBP

Senior
Feb 5, 2003
1,572
487
83
Oofff. I didn’t hear about any injuries?! Gonna be along afternoon. We better score some points because we won’t be able to stop them with a decimated defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ChrisNalwasky

Football SIMULATION: Rutgers vs. Indiana

Replies
3
Views
245
Rutgers Football
GoodOl'Rutgers
GoodOl'Rutgers
bac2therac

THE OFFICIAL RUTGERS-INDIANA PREDICTION THREAD

Replies
46
Views
939
Rutgers Football
knight82
K
Knight Shift

OFFICIAL Indiana Haiku Thread

Replies
16
Views
183
Rutgers Football
GoodOl'Rutgers
GoodOl'Rutgers
HeavenUniv.

OFFICIAL Indiana Haiku Thread

Replies
0
Views
42
Rutgers Football
HeavenUniv.
HeavenUniv.
ChrisNalwasky

Football Will Vedral play vs. Indiana? Cruickshank out for season

Replies
11
Views
276
Rutgers Football
mildone
mildone

Latest posts

Top Bottom