Football GAME THREAD: Rutgers vs. Penn State

TV: Big Ten Network
KICKOFF TIME: Noon EST
CURRENT SPREAD & OVER/UNDER: -18.5 Penn State / 46.5 points

TheKnightReport - NFL Draft Matchup: WR Bo Melton versus DB Jaquan Brisker

Each week NN takes a look at an intriguing matchup in the upcoming Penn State game that we call an NFL Draft Matchup.
TheKnightReport - Re-visiting the best Penn State-Rutgers 2022 recruiting battles

We look back at six intense recruiting battles that helped shape the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights' 2022 classes.
TheKnightReport - ANALYSIS: Penn State Football’s Top Offensive Schemes

TKR's Anthony Siciliano breaks down the Penn State Football offense and takes a look at some of their schemes.
TheKnightReport - NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Penn State | Does RU pull off the win?

TKR took to the NCAA Football video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Penn State.
TheKnightReport - TBT: Looking back at Rutgers and Penn State starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Penn State Nittany Lions starters ranked as recruits.
