RUTGERS VS. TEMPLE
12:01 p.m. — BTN
SHI Stadium - Piscataway, NJ
7:00 a.m. -- Parking lots open
9:00 -- Block R Party Opens
9:30 -- Scarlet Walk
10:00 -- Stadium gates open
11:50 -- Horse entrance
11:53 -- Team entrance
11:55 -- National Anthem
12:01 p.m. -- Kickoff Rutgers vs. Temple
Don’t forget to have your digital tickets in your wallet app before you get there to avoid any issues.
As always, check back with TKR as we will have plenty from game!
TV: Big Ten Network (FOX Sports App)
Play-By-Play: Joe Beninati
Analyst: Matt McGloin
Reporter: Michelle McMahon
Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network
WCTC 1450-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 203, Sirius 121, Scarlet Knights App
Play-By-Play: Chris Carlin
Analyst: Eric LeGrand
Analyst: Julian Pinnix-Odrick
Sideline: Anthony Fucilli
Engineer: Paul Shrager
Pregame: Marc Malusis & Julian Pinnix-Odrick
Student Radio: WRSU 88.7-FM
