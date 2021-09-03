Football Gameday guide - Rutgers vs. Temple

RUTGERS VS. TEMPLE
12:01 p.m. — BTN
SHI Stadium - Piscataway, NJ

7:00 a.m. -- Parking lots open
9:00 -- Block R Party Opens
9:30 -- Scarlet Walk
10:00 -- Stadium gates open
11:50 -- Horse entrance
11:53 -- Team entrance
11:55 -- National Anthem
12:01 p.m. -- Kickoff Rutgers vs. Temple

Don’t forget to have your digital tickets in your wallet app before you get there to avoid any issues.

As always, check back with TKR as we will have plenty from game!

TV: Big Ten Network (FOX Sports App)
Play-By-Play: Joe Beninati
Analyst: Matt McGloin
Reporter: Michelle McMahon

Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network
WCTC 1450-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 203, Sirius 121, Scarlet Knights App
Play-By-Play: Chris Carlin
Analyst: Eric LeGrand
Analyst: Julian Pinnix-Odrick
Sideline: Anthony Fucilli
Engineer: Paul Shrager
Pregame: Marc Malusis & Julian Pinnix-Odrick

Student Radio: WRSU 88.7-FM
 
I had to leave myself a reminder to put my phone in the car tomorrow morning so I won't forget my "tickets". Because I never take my phone when I leave the house.

Sad, but true.
 
The game will broadcast on Big Ten Network. Viewers in the region can watch on the main channel, while those outside the New Jersey/New York/Philadelphia markets can find the alternate channel via btn.com/gamefinder. The FOX Sports App will also stream the game.
 
According to btn.com/gamefinder, for Verizon FIOS in my area (Morris County), it is not on the main BTN channel. I consider 85/585 (HD) to be the main channels, and it is showing Fordham-Nebraska on those channels. Gamefinder shows the RU-Temple game to be on channel 830.
 
