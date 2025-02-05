ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball GAMEDAY: Rutgers Basketball versus Illinois

like how we have two of the most exciting players we've ever had and these games generate as much buzz as a wet noodle sliding down the wall..thank you pike
 
  • Haha
Reactions: RU_UniWatch
Colonel HR said:
We have actually had only one of those players for a bunch of games, if we had both our record would be better and and it would be a dry noodle sticking straight up...
Click to expand...
Harper’s level of excellence was on display in Vegas.
Who you saw was who he is, that Harper coupled with the strides Bailey has made would have resulted in a completely different season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Wagram97, dfr1966, RUGiddy777 and 9 others
zappaa said:
Harper’s level of excellence was on display in Vegas.
Who you saw was who he is, that Harper coupled with the strides Bailey has made would have resulted in a completely different season.
Click to expand...
Agreed. Early season Ace was so much worse

Hoping we make strides and get invited to the new Vegas post season tournament. The Thanksgiving one was so much fun
 
  • Like
Reactions: cRURah, PiscatawayMike and jpcatapano
zappaa said:
I would still prefer he sit out if he’s in “try and give it a go” mode
Click to expand...
We’ll find out, if he just stands in the corner and isn’t involved very much that will be a sign he’s not near 100%. I am thinking if he plays that they finally waited until he’s 100% or at least close to it. Agree with you though that if we’re going to get “stand in the corner Dylan” then would prefer he sit out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RUGiddy777
Colonel HR said:
We have actually had only one of those players for a bunch of games, if we had both our record would be better and and it would be a dry noodle sticking straight up...
Click to expand...
Are we pretending we'd make the tournament if both Harper and ace were playing now? I could've sworn they were playing when they were losing to the cupcakes like Kennesaw State and princeton
 
  • Like
Reactions: bac2therac
Even if he doesn't play tonight it means he's close and not shutting it down for the season like some were predicting
 
RAC93 said:
We’ll find out, if he just stands in the corner and isn’t involved very much that will be a sign he’s not near 100%. I am thinking if he plays that they finally waited until he’s 100% or at least close to it. Agree with you though that if we’re going to get “stand in the corner Dylan” then would prefer he sit out.
Click to expand...

Yup. Once the game is on, he’ll forget his limitations and set himself back.
 
Only Rutgers could have a blackout game and give out white towels. And I am told the team is wearing red.
 
AshCatchEm said:
Are we pretending we'd make the tournament if both Harper and ace were playing now? I could've sworn they were playing when they were losing to the cupcakes like Kennesaw State and princeton
Click to expand...
So upsets don’t happen to the best teams? So we arent rebounding and playing better D at this point in the season? So Ace has developed since those games? Shoe in for tourney maybe not but a few more wins than we currently have now and legit battling for the bubble hell yes!
 
And the place is mostly black including students. So the curmudgeons and negative Nancie’s can unbunch their britches.

The tweets and text and gameday email worked. Not everyone requires a months notice to grab a black shirt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tango Two

Men’s Basketball Faces No. 23/25 Illinois on Wednesday Night

Replies
1
Views
274
Men's Basketball
Tango Two
Tango Two
Tango Two

3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball at Rutgers

Replies
7
Views
326
Men's Basketball
Tango Two
Tango Two
Richie O

Podcast Reacting to Rutgers B1G Road Win over Nebraska

Replies
2
Views
338
Men's Basketball
bethlehemfan
B
Tango Two

Now healthy, No. 23 Illinois takes show on road vs. Rutgers

Replies
6
Views
474
Men's Basketball
Tango Two
Tango Two
Richie O

Basketball Rutgers Basketball to return to Players Era Festival in 2025

Replies
8
Views
779
Men's Basketball
JavaDunk18
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back