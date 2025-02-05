Richie O
Legend
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 52,282
-
- 182,608
-
- 113
Rutgers Basketball Set To Take On No. 23 Illinois On Wednesday Night
Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's game against Illinois later today.
rutgers.rivals.com
Won’t be blowout. No way Ace has 2 bad games in arowThis one feels like blowout city, we’ll see. Can’t shoot at the RAC.
Geez I hope he’s close to 100 percentHarper is questionable on injury report just released maybe he will play?
We have actually had only one of those players for a bunch of games, if we had both our record would be better and and it would be a dry noodle sticking straight up...like how we have two of the most exciting players we've ever had and these games generate as much buzz as a wet noodle sliding down the wall..thank you pike
Harper’s level of excellence was on display in Vegas.We have actually had only one of those players for a bunch of games, if we had both our record would be better and and it would be a dry noodle sticking straight up...
Agreed. Early season Ace was so much worseHarper’s level of excellence was on display in Vegas.
Who you saw was who he is, that Harper coupled with the strides Bailey has made would have resulted in a completely different season.
But the board experts said he was done or would be out for a couple more weeks minimum 🤷♂️Fonseca says no walking boot for Harper, that he is out for warmups looking like a guy who will play.
Bored Ex-Spurts……we’ll see if he plays but seems like he may give it a goBut the board experts said he was done or would be out for a couple more weeks minimum 🤷♂️
I would still prefer he sit out if he’s in “try and give it a go” modeBut the board experts said he was done or would be out for a couple more weeks minimum 🤷♂️
Guessing he feels pretty close to 100 percent if he’s playing
We’ll find out, if he just stands in the corner and isn’t involved very much that will be a sign he’s not near 100%. I am thinking if he plays that they finally waited until he’s 100% or at least close to it. Agree with you though that if we’re going to get “stand in the corner Dylan” then would prefer he sit out.
Agreed 100%Harper’s level of excellence was on display in Vegas.
Who you saw was who he is, that Harper coupled with the strides Bailey has made would have resulted in a completely different season.
Are we pretending we'd make the tournament if both Harper and ace were playing now? I could've sworn they were playing when they were losing to the cupcakes like Kennesaw State and princetonWe have actually had only one of those players for a bunch of games, if we had both our record would be better and and it would be a dry noodle sticking straight up...
We’ll find out, if he just stands in the corner and isn’t involved very much that will be a sign he’s not near 100%. I am thinking if he plays that they finally waited until he’s 100% or at least close to it. Agree with you though that if we’re going to get “stand in the corner Dylan” then would prefer he sit out.
No sign of a limp or any pain as he warms up.
He had more energy and hop than I’ve seen from him in warm ups all year.I don't want stand in corner in Dylan
If he’s truly back, I hope he’s in the starting lineup.
So upsets don’t happen to the best teams? So we arent rebounding and playing better D at this point in the season? So Ace has developed since those games? Shoe in for tourney maybe not but a few more wins than we currently have now and legit battling for the bubble hell yes!Are we pretending we'd make the tournament if both Harper and ace were playing now? I could've sworn they were playing when they were losing to the cupcakes like Kennesaw State and princeton
Geez did you look under a rock to bitchOnly Rutgers could have a blackout game and give out white towels. And I am told the team is wearing red.
White will actually look perfect against a black backdropOnly Rutgers could have a blackout game and give out white towels. And I am told the team is wearing red.
That's awesome let's go!He had more energy and hop than I’ve seen from him in warm ups all year.