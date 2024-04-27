Richie O
Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 45,962
-
- 155,300
-
- 113
IT'S ALMOST TIME FOR RUTGERS FOOTBALL!
💻 -- BTN+
🕛 -- 3:00pm ET
☁️ -- 62 degrees / 0% chance of rain per Weather.com
If you aren't attending and don't have BTN Plus, they are currently offering a FREE one month trial here for Rutgers fans.
💻 -- BTN+
🕛 -- 3:00pm ET
☁️ -- 62 degrees / 0% chance of rain per Weather.com
If you aren't attending and don't have BTN Plus, they are currently offering a FREE one month trial here for Rutgers fans.