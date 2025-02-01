AreYouNUTS said: Awful…especially a Saturday with Michigan fans in the building…SMDH Click to expand...

I agree. It’s just too much of a concession toSchiano. Today’s game, like all February games, is an important one. We’re gonna have (it sounds like) a couple of thousandMichigan fans in the arena, and, in the student section, we’re gonna have a few hundred football recruits sitting on their hands. It’s not worth it Hive the tecruits the opportunity to attend the Saturday afternoon, Big Ten basketball game between Rutgers and Michigan, but give them other opportunities to choose from as well, so we don’t have people who are disinterested taking up space.