Richie O
Legend
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 52,162
-
- 182,232
-
- 113
Rutgers welcomes Michigan To Town For Saturday Afternoon Showdown
Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's game against Michigan later today.
rutgers.rivals.com
That would suck. Shame on us if that happens.Predicting a lot of maize and blue today. 330 on a Saturday the Walmart fans will be crawling out of the woodwork.
Is it confirmed he’s sitting out?Dylan out!
Let’s go men, you got this.
Our guys know what they have to do.
Awful…especially a Saturday with Michigan fans in the building…SMDHLarge section roped off for presumably football. I know you all love that
More than half of 110Large section roped off for presumably football. I know you all love that
The only thing certain about today is IF we win there will inevitably be a "are we better without Dylan" hot take post.
I agree. It’s just too much of a concession toSchiano. Today’s game, like all February games, is an important one. We’re gonna have (it sounds like) a couple of thousandMichigan fans in the arena, and, in the student section, we’re gonna have a few hundred football recruits sitting on their hands. It’s not worth it Hive the tecruits the opportunity to attend the Saturday afternoon, Big Ten basketball game between Rutgers and Michigan, but give them other opportunities to choose from as well, so we don’t have people who are disinterested taking up space.Awful…especially a Saturday with Michigan fans in the building…SMDH
Half are one star fat kidsI agree. It’s just too much of a concession toSchiano. Today’s game, like all February games, is an important one. We’re gonna have (it sounds like) a couple of thousandMichigan fans in the arena, and, in the student section, we’re gonna have a few hundred football recruits sitting on their hands. It’s not worth it Hive the tecruits the opportunity to attend the Saturday afternoon, Big Ten basketball game between Rutgers and Michigan, but give them other opportunities to choose from as well, so we don’t have people who are disinterested taking up space.
Good old GS runs the show.I hinted at it in my last recap
Too many master chefs in one kitchen