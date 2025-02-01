ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Michigan

The only thing certain about today is IF we win there will inevitably be a "are we better without Dylan" hot take post.
 
Awful…especially a Saturday with Michigan fans in the building…SMDH
I agree. It’s just too much of a concession toSchiano. Today’s game, like all February games, is an important one. We’re gonna have (it sounds like) a couple of thousandMichigan fans in the arena, and, in the student section, we’re gonna have a few hundred football recruits sitting on their hands. It’s not worth it Hive the tecruits the opportunity to attend the Saturday afternoon, Big Ten basketball game between Rutgers and Michigan, but give them other opportunities to choose from as well, so we don’t have people who are disinterested taking up space.
 
Creighton just hit a three from the corner OFF THE BACKBOARD to take a lead over Villanova.
Bad memories.
 
I agree. It’s just too much of a concession toSchiano. Today’s game, like all February games, is an important one. We’re gonna have (it sounds like) a couple of thousandMichigan fans in the arena, and, in the student section, we’re gonna have a few hundred football recruits sitting on their hands. It’s not worth it Hive the tecruits the opportunity to attend the Saturday afternoon, Big Ten basketball game between Rutgers and Michigan, but give them other opportunities to choose from as well, so we don’t have people who are disinterested taking up space.
Half are one star fat kids
 
The number of Michigan fans is insane. Pretty clear the athletic dept sold a ton of season tix to StubHub or whatever
 
