On the theory that doing the same thing over and over and hoping for the same result is the definition of insanity, something different I'd like to see tonight is an aggressive full-court press with Grant and/or Dortch at the top of the press. Not all game, mind you, but in spurts to surprise the Badgers. Do this when Winter and Crowl are in the game since they're less mobile, and then you're mainly dealing with their three guards/wings.