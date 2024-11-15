Interesting. If JWill is out, it takes away some maturity and leadership which can be more impactful than expected, even if he’s not generating big personal stats.I’d add that I see maturity and composure as two of the biggest weak spots for the team this season. Our most skilled players are very young. But young players, skilled as they may be, can often be taken off their game much more easily, and require lots more time to regain composure, than older players.