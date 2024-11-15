ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Basketball vs. Monmouth

Salvi's Headband said:
How does Monmouth rate cp. to our first two opponents?
They lost to Michigan State by 24, to Temple by 29, and to Northern Illinois by 13. Not sure where RU should be in comparison to those teams, but if they want to be seen like those teams, a 20+ point win would be ideal. Who knows if that will happen however.
 
Reactions: rubigtimenow
malaka27 said:
Remember, college basketball scores are not transitive.
 
Xpatrick said:
10JGhSyhG8Q50c.webp
 
Reactions: Wagram97, DirtyRU and Kbee3
Richie O said:
Interesting. If JWill is out, it takes away some maturity and leadership which can be more impactful than expected, even if he’s not generating big personal stats.

I’d add that I see maturity and composure as two of the biggest weak spots for the team this season. Our most skilled players are very young. But young players, skilled as they may be, can often be taken off their game much more easily, and require lots more time to regain composure, than older players.
 
