📺 - BTN
🕰️ - 6:30pm ET
🏟️ - JerseyMike’s Arena
💰 - Rutgers -19.5pts
They lost to Michigan State by 24, to Temple by 29, and to Northern Illinois by 13. Not sure where RU should be in comparison to those teams, but if they want to be seen like those teams, a 20+ point win would be ideal. Who knows if that will happen however.How does Monmouth rate cp. to our first two opponents?
Remember, college basketball scores are not transitive.
Yes!!!
Interesting. If JWill is out, it takes away some maturity and leadership which can be more impactful than expected, even if he’s not generating big personal stats.