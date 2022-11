RU Husky said: Will Rutgers score? The soccer team went 110 minutes of regulation time last night without scoring and the football team went 60 minutes last week without scoring. Quite a parlay. Click to expand...

But you left out an important detail. The soccer teamin penalty kicks, beating Wisconsin, and will advance to play Ohio State on Wednesday. MD Myers was voted Big Ten Player of the Year as well as selected for the All-Big Ten First Team. Cole Cruthers was selected as the first Co-Freshman of the Year. Rutgers is the second seed in the tournament. Football will have similar success someday.Scarlet Jerry