ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Akron

Richie O

Richie O

Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
48,911
168,913
113
South Amboy, NJ
📺: BTN
⏰: 12:00pm ET
🏟️: SHI Stadium
💰: RU -22.5pts

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football & Basketball Recruiting - Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Akron Zips Edition

Rutgers Football is all set to welcome Akron to town for the first time since they faced off back in 1990.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football & Basketball Recruiting - Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Akron

It's almost time for Rutgers Football, but before that our staff here at The Knight Report offers our game predictions.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football & Basketball Recruiting - TKR POD: Akron Preview with Rivals writer Perry McCarty

The TKR pod welcome Rivals very own Perry McCarty to the show to preview the Akron Zips matchup.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
Kbee3 said:
It looks like Rainey and Bailey are out for a second straight game.
Click to expand...
I am all for resting and reserving any players with nagging injuries for these early games. Gonna need ‘em as healthy as possible later on.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RUGiddy777
ClassOf02 said:
Does anyone have the full injury report?
Click to expand...


Here you go...

OUT 1 Mohamed Toure (season) AJ Surace 23 Wesley Bailey 25 DK Gilley 27 Samuel Brown V 46 Sam Pilof 51 Troy Rainey 61 Emir Stinette

QUESTIONABLE 16 Michael Dixon Jesse Ofurie 20 Ja’shon Benjamin 23 Edd Guerrier 21 Al Shadee-Salaam 22 Tyreem Powell 38 Timmy Ward 63 Taj White 83 Dino Kaliakmanis
 
  • Like
Reactions: redking and ClassOf02
BTN showing the freaking Penn State game.

I’m in Princeton, WTF?
 
RU-Kidding said:
Here you go...

OUT 1 Mohamed Toure (season) AJ Surace 23 Wesley Bailey 25 DK Gilley 27 Samuel Brown V 46 Sam Pilof 51 Troy Rainey 61 Emir Stinette

QUESTIONABLE 16 Michael Dixon Jesse Ofurie 20 Ja’shon Benjamin 23 Edd Guerrier 21 Al Shadee-Salaam 22 Tyreem Powell 38 Timmy Ward 63 Taj White 83 Dino Kaliakmanis
Click to expand...
I'm concerned about Bailey. Schiano is very cagey on this stuff - remember Needham wasn't "a season ending deal" but he still was out for months.
 
  • Like
Reactions: koleszar and Mini Nuts
Is there a different BTN because where I live it’s showing Penn State at 12. Nevermind. Saw the message above
 
uwhVk0q.jpeg
 
  • Haha
Reactions: mildone
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richie O

Football Rutgers Football defeats Virginia Tech, 26-23

Replies
956
Views
24K
Rutgers Football
PSAL_Hoops
P
Richie O

Podcast Akron Preview with Rivals writer Perry McCarty

Replies
0
Views
158
Rutgers Football
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

Football Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Akron Zips Edition

Replies
0
Views
132
Rutgers Football
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. Howard

Replies
347
Views
14K
Rutgers Football
RedTeam1994
RedTeam1994
Richie O

Football Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Akron

Replies
0
Views
329
Rutgers Football
Richie O
Richie O
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back