Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Illinois

💻: Peacock
🕰️: 12:00pm ET
🏟️: SHI Stadium
💰: Illinois 1.0pt

Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Illinois Fighting Illini

It's almost time for Rutgers Football, but before that our staff here at The Knight Report offers our game predictions.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Illinois

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Illinois.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Illinois projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Illinois starters ranked as recruits.
TKR TV: Everything Greg Schiano said ahead of the Illinois game

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of his team's week 13 matchup against Illinois.
The following 33 student-athletes will participate in 2024 Rutgers Football Senior Day at the Scarlet Walk.

  • DL Wesley Bailey
  • WR Gunnison Bloodgood
  • WR Naseim Brantley
  • DL Sean Cooper
  • DB Flip Dixon
  • WR Christian Dremel
  • OL Moses Gbagbe-Sowah
  • DB Zach Goodale
  • DL Kyonte Hamilton
  • DB Desmond Igbinosun
  • RB Jordan Kinsler
  • TE Victor Konopka
  • DL Aaron Lewis
  • DB Robert Longerbeam
  • DB Shaquan Loyal
  • DB Joe Lusardi
  • WR Dymere Miller
  • RB Kyle Monangai
  • WR Nasir Montgomery
  • LS Michael O'Connor
  • OL Hollin Pierce
  • LB Tyreem Powell
  • DL Troy Rainey
  • DL Malcolm Ray
  • DL Liam Rempel
  • LB Lance Rice
  • LS Austin Riggs
  • DB Eric Rogers
  • OL Terrence Salami
  • OL Reggie Sutton
  • LB Mohamed Toure
  • LB Evan Ward
  • LB Jamier Wright-Collins
 
Peacock airing the band playing the alma mater.
Watching the horse video.

Remember all the times cable subscription games did that??
Me neither....
 
mildone said:
The picture quality is pretty great, too.
I've asked my friend who works at Xfinity why this happens.
It's the same wire coming into the house.

Same when I watch a game on my phone. It looks great.

I don't understand how technology works.
 
Salvi's Headband said:
Pathetic crowd. I'm here where is everyone else
I’m here. On my sofa.

With an extremely hungry 100 pound dog apparently seeing if extreme affection will get me to feed him (which it won’t ’cause he was having nasty digestive issues and he’s fasting 24 hours before we feed him some chicken and rice). A muscular 100 LB dog isn’t exactly the most comfy lap dog, I’m finding out.
worry he might start eating my iPad. Or me.
 
Our stadium is way too big. 40-45k would be perfect, we can’t draw anymore even with a winning record.

This is NOT an RU issue too, everyone outside of your ~25 bluebloods is dealing with this. Everyone expanded at the end of the 2000s which in hindsight was probably a bad idea
 
NickRU714 said:
I've asked my friend who works at Xfinity why this happens.
It's the same wire coming into the house.

Same when I watch a game on my phone. It looks great.

I understand how technology works.
I have very reliably fast internet, and a very new and good OLED TV. Not all content looks this good.

So I’m thinking it’s the source.
 
mildone said:
I have very reliably fast internet, and a very new and good OLED TV. Not all content looks this good.

So I’m thinking it’s the source.
Not all content is streamed in 4K HDR but some is and maybe they brought the better equipment to the game.
 
Can''t make that mistake in a game like this. Took all the life out of the stadium. With Illinois punting into the wind, you were going to get great field position.
 
For a quality picture on top of the line OLED HDR TVs, nothing beats Thursday Night NFL on Prime.

Absolutely sublime
 
Latest posts

