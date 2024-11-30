ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Michigan State

📺: FS1
🕰️: 3:30pm ET
🏟️: Spartans Stadium
💰: Michigan State -1.5pts

rutgers.rivals.com

Game Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Michigan State Spartans

It's almost time for Rutgers Football, but before that our staff here at The Knight Report offers our game predictions.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Michigan State

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Michigan State.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Michigan State projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Michigan State starters ranked as recruits.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TKR TV: Everything Greg Schiano said ahead of the Michigan State game

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of his team's week 14 matchup against Michigan State.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
