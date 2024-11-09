ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Minnesota

Richie O

Richie O

Legend
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
50,024
172,371
113
South Amboy, NJ
RU-Kidding said:
UCLA had 22 players out last night and still beat Iowa
Click to expand...
Depends on who those players are as well as in Rutgers case who is playing injured that should not be out there. Today we are down to our 3string RB, 3 string TE. Don’t even get me started on who can rush the QB our LBs are not close to 100%. Again not excuses just cold hard facts. Depth not there…….yet
 
  • Like
Reactions: mildone
So much for getting a little healthy during the bye week. Yeah Greg, next man up, only problem, our next men suck. I knew I should have went to work today, probably would have had more fun.
 
RuBird said:
Depends on who those players are as well as in Rutgers case who is playing injured that should not be out there. Today we are down to our 3string RB, 3 string TE. Don’t even get me started on who can rush the QB our LBs are not close to 100%. Again not excuses just cold hard facts. Depth not there…….yet
Click to expand...
This offense only had 1 play for the TE anyway.
 
There are no excuses for this season getting to where it is .

Injuries are part of it for every football team.

This is year 5 of the rebuild. You can use the thin roster excuse in year 1. Now a days anything beyond one year relating to your roster can no longer be blamed on past regime
 
You got your wish, @zappaa. But you can see, so far, why it’s a problem for us and why I thought we wouldn’t be so aggressive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Minnesota

Replies
376
Views
4K
The Round Table
RU Mike73
RU Mike73
Tango Two

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus UCLA

Replies
748
Views
19K
Rutgers Football
RUDivision
RUDivision
Richie O

Podcast Rutgers / Minnesota Preview with Tony Liebert of Bring Me The News

Replies
4
Views
192
Rutgers Football
LotusAggressor
LotusAggressor
Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Akron

Replies
277
Views
11K
Rutgers Football
PSAL_Hoops
P
Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus UCLA

Replies
833
Views
12K
The Round Table
BIGRUBIGDBIGredmachine
BIGRUBIGDBIGredmachine
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back