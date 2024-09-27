ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Washington

📺: FOX
⏰: 8:00pm ET
🏟️: SHI Stadium
💰: RU -1.5pts

IF YOU ARE BUYING TIX OFF SEATGEEK, USE THE PROMO CODE "RUTGERSRIVALS" FOR $20 OFF!
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano previews Washington game

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of this weekend's game versus Washington.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR Pod: Washington Preview with Joe McGrath of the Bow Down Podcast

The TKR Podcast welcome Joe McGrath of The Bow Down Podcast to preview the Rutgers / Washington game.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus Washington

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Washington.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Washington projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Washington starters ranked as recruits.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
