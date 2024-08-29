ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. Howard

Richie O

Richie O

Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
48,438
167,419
113
South Amboy, NJ
Reactions: Knight Shift
Yes, does FOX SPORTS still carry the B1G games? How can I stream this wo subscribing to B1G ntw?
 
Are we winning yet?
How many people in the stands?
How come the student section is empty?
Slow arriving crowd!!! Shut down the boardwalk!!! Stop tailgating and get inside.
Train horn is too loud!!!
Music is too loud!!!
The horse entrance is wrong!!!
QB does not look accurate!!
We miss Mo Toure.
It's going to be a long season. . . .

Does the above cover all the complaints?
 
Reactions: Ruthinking and HeywoodGiant
Not enough urinals
Soft pretzels are hard
Personal seat cushion deemed a terrorist weapon to be returned to my car
Hamburgers and hot dogs cold, bottled water warm
6:02 PM Post on Rivals - Stadium looks empty on TV
Bus from the RAC parking lot got lost
Got tired of hearing : "and that's a Rutgers 1st down"
Can't believe we got Matt "cock-nose" Millen doing broadcast color again
Bathroom, concession and entrance gate lines too long
 
...Concession stands still removing caps from water bottles?
 
yeah right whatever GIF
 
I once said KnightVision-aged Taryn had the "It" factor and others agreed and we were called dirty old men instead of simply agreeing that "IT" is an objective fact in her case. You don't have to be a dirty old man to see "IT" (though it may help ; ) and you'd have to be blind.. er.. visually impaired.. to not see "IT".
 
This game could be lost if all Rutgers fans aren't "Focusing " on getting a win.
Just expecting one will result in a loss.
So like a not so wise poster used to say : "Focus" on a win or you'll cost the team the game
Focus and Focus even more until the game is over if you want A WIN
200.gif
 
No. We're doomed.
 
I agree. Howard lost to Northwestern last year by only 23-20, and they went on to win their conference and go to a bowl game. I don’t think it’s a cakewalk. I hope it is but the Howard program is improved.
 
