📺: BTN
🕰️: 6:00pm ET
🏟️: SHI Stadium
🕰️: 6:00pm ET
🏟️: SHI Stadium
TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Howard Bison Edition
Rutgers Football is all set to open up the 2024 season this week with a Thursday night matchup against Howard.
rutgers.rivals.com
TheKnightReport - Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Howard
It's almost time for Rutgers Football, but before that our staff here at The Knight Report offers our game predictions.
rutgers.rivals.com
