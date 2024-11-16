Richie O
Legend
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 50,200
-
- 172,939
-
- 113
📺: FS1
🕰️: 6:00pm ET
🏟️: SECU Stadium
💰: Maryland -5.5pts
🕰️: 6:00pm ET
🏟️: SECU Stadium
💰: Maryland -5.5pts
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Maryland
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Maryland.
rutgers.rivals.com
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Maryland projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Maryland starters ranked as recruits.
rutgers.rivals.com
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their three remaining games this season.
rutgers.rivals.com
TKR TV: Everything Greg Schiano said ahead of the Maryland game
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of his team's week 12 matchup against Maryland.
rutgers.rivals.com
Last edited: