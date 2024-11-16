ADVERTISEMENT

GAMEDAY THREAD: Rutgers Football vs. Maryland

📺: FS1
🕰️: 6:00pm ET
🏟️: SECU Stadium
💰: Maryland -5.5pts


rutgers.rivals.com

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Maryland

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Maryland.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Maryland projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Maryland starters ranked as recruits.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their three remaining games this season.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

TKR TV: Everything Greg Schiano said ahead of the Maryland game

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of his team's week 12 matchup against Maryland.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
Latest posts

