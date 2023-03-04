Football Korsak at the NFL Combine

Measured in at 6-foot-1, 187-pounds.
Lance Zierlein's analysis:
The punter at Rutgers for the last five seasons, Korsak produced consistent net yardage numbers and excellent touch to bury opponents near their own goal line. He’ll need to prove he can consistently hang the ball up with distance at the next level. He has a chance to be drafted but will be in an NFL camp regardless.
Strengths
Outstanding touch on pooch punts.
Rarely boots punts into the end zone for touchbacks.
Landed 44 percent of his career punts inside the 20-yard line.
Weaknesses
Below-average size.
Needs to tighten up his operation time as a pro.
Must prove he can punt with pro-caliber hang-time.
 
