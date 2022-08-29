Football LIVE from the Greg Schiano -- Boston College presser....

Schiano said no answer on starting QB. "We are going to do whatever it takes to win. I don't know how many you'll see."
 
My guess is a QB is announced Saturday morning for us to post. FWIW I have an article ready.
If this were to happen, that would be the biggest upset of the day.

So what you're saying is Schiano has played this game all off season of not giving any QB info only to give up the info on game day morning and give up his supposed advantage?? Not only does that make no logical sense at this point but I would argue he's as stupid a HC as Chris Ash.

And by the way, I think this whole secret stuff is so stupid and detrimental to the program. There is absolutely no juice around this program. I place the odds of him giving up the info at about 50-1.

But you're around the program Chris so maybe you have some inside knowledge of that coming.
 
Yup.. Even leading up to the 2005 season - before any of the winning took place - there was a real excitement on these boards, which is where the most diehards fans are. It's nothing like that now.
 
Again, my guess (beyond a tad of secrecy) is that they have not settled on the OL, LBs and probably QB. Why put out a depth chart now to placate fans and the press, only to revise it later?
 
It's not just the depth chart. Far from it. When the media can't report on ANYTHING about practice (I get certain things should be off limits) it's laughable.
 
I think most of us could come up with a good guess at a depth chart right now. It is not that hard to predict a fairly accurate two deep. The question at QB is a big one though. If it is Vedral, there is a lot of tape. Wimsatt or Simon limits things. QB by committee also changes things. I do not see the big deal regarding the release of this on game day. We all kind of know already. If it adds a little uncertainty in BCs preparation, that is a good thing. Win and everything is fine.
 
Correct me if I'm wrong. Schiano's priorities should be pleasing the fans first by giving tidbits of info. After that, Schiano can save a program that is dying due to the screw-up by the previous head coach. Next, find any way possible to keep players on the team. In other words, the program needs NIL money. Let's not forget that the transfer portal (aka tampering portal) is another issue he has to deal with daily.

Schiano has a history of acknowledging the fans and giving them some insight into the program, but the rebuild this time requires greater attention. Fans should be a little more understanding that an unsuccessful program will leave everyone, including Schiano, with nothing to cheer for and looking more like UConn. The program is at a crossroads, and its survival may be more critical than when he first arrived on the bank in 2000.
 
LOL what a silly take on the situation, The thought process behind holding the opening day depth chart announcement is to force the opponent to game plan for all possibilities. Releasing it the mornimg of the game not only does not negate the time already spent by the opponent on game planning, it also does not give the opponent significant time to adjust and practice a tailored game plan,

It might not be a huge advantage but it certainly is not stupid or detrimental to the team or program, as you and others have intimated

Sounds like you and others are butt hurt because GS dares to keep this "vital" information from you!
 
