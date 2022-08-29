Richard Schnyderite
We will have live updates throughout today's presser.
before or after game ????????????No depth chart today, will likely get one on gameday.
Chris,
Did you write an article for each QB, just in case? 😀
Does he really think releasing a depth chart would alter how BC prepares? Guy is really overthinking this.
And where can we find the BC depth chart?
Which game? The Maryland game?The belief is before the game.
He may not have it figured out yet.Does he really think releasing a depth chart would alter how BC prepares? Guy is really overthinking this.
Yup.. Even leading up to the 2005 season - before any of the winning took place - there was a real excitement on these boards, which is where the most diehards fans are. It's nothing like that now.And by the way, I think this whole secret stuff is so stupid and detrimental to the program. There is absolutely no juice around this program. I place the odds of him giving up the info at about 50-1.
And the punter. We just need to hope those guys don't see the most snaps.Well at least we know who the kicker is.
Again, my guess (beyond a tad of secrecy) is that they have not settled on the OL, LBs and probably QB. Why put out a depth chart now to placate fans and the press, only to revise it later?
It's not just the depth chart. Far from it. When the media can't report on ANYTHING about practice (I get certain things should be off limits) it's laughable.Again, my guess (beyond a tad of secrecy) is that they have not settled on the OL, LBs and probably QB. Why put out a depth chart now to placate fans and the press, only to revise it later?
LOL what a silly take on the situation, The thought process behind holding the opening day depth chart announcement is to force the opponent to game plan for all possibilities. Releasing it the mornimg of the game not only does not negate the time already spent by the opponent on game planning, it also does not give the opponent significant time to adjust and practice a tailored game plan,
So what you're saying is Schiano has played this game all off season of not giving any QB info only to give up the info on game day morning and give up his supposed advantage?? Not only does that make no logical sense at this point but I would argue he's as stupid a HC as Chris Ash.
And by the way, I think this whole secret stuff is so stupid and detrimental to the program. There is absolutely no juice around this program. I place the odds of him giving up the info at about 50-1.
But you're around the program Chris so maybe you have some inside knowledge of that coming.