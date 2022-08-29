Correct me if I'm wrong. Schiano's priorities should be pleasing the fans first by giving tidbits of info. After that, Schiano can save a program that is dying due to the screw-up by the previous head coach. Next, find any way possible to keep players on the team. In other words, the program needs NIL money. Let's not forget that the transfer portal (aka tampering portal) is another issue he has to deal with daily.



Schiano has a history of acknowledging the fans and giving them some insight into the program, but the rebuild this time requires greater attention. Fans should be a little more understanding that an unsuccessful program will leave everyone, including Schiano, with nothing to cheer for and looking more like UConn. The program is at a crossroads, and its survival may be more critical than when he first arrived on the bank in 2000.