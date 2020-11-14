OUT FOR ILLINOIS:

QB Peters (Oct. 29 COVID +)

QB Robinson

WR Sidney DL Woods

TE Moore (Oct. 29 COVID +)

OL Okpala

DL Avery

DL Mondesir

DB Marchese



ACTIVE FOR ILLINOIS

QB Williams (out → available)

OL Kramer (out → available)

OL Slaughter (out → available)

DL Randolph (out → available)

LB Cooper (out → available)

DB Bobak (out → available)

DB Beason (out → available)

DB Hobbs (out → available)

K McCourt (out → available)