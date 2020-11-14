Richard Schnyderite
GAME PREVIEW
TheKnightReport - Preview: Rutgers Football welcomes Illinois to New Jersey
After a tough loss to Ohio State last week, Rutgers Football returns to the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini
rutgers.rivals.com
TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Illinois game week
Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano talks to the media on Monday as his team prepares for Illinois this week.
rutgers.rivals.com
