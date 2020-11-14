Football LIVE Game Thread: Rutgers versus Illinois

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

GAME PREVIEW
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Preview: Rutgers Football welcomes Illinois to New Jersey

After a tough loss to Ohio State last week, Rutgers Football returns to the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini
rutgers.rivals.com

SCHIANO TALKS SATURDAY MATCHUP
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Illinois game week

Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano talks to the media on Monday as his team prepares for Illinois this week.
rutgers.rivals.com

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

OUT FOR ILLINOIS:
QB Peters (Oct. 29 COVID +)
QB Robinson
WR Sidney DL Woods
TE Moore (Oct. 29 COVID +)
OL Okpala
DL Avery
DL Mondesir
DB Marchese

ACTIVE FOR ILLINOIS
QB Williams (out → available)
OL Kramer (out → available)
OL Slaughter (out → available)
DL Randolph (out → available)
LB Cooper (out → available)
DB Bobak (out → available)
DB Beason (out → available)
DB Hobbs (out → available)
K McCourt (out → available)
 
RUsince52

Why throw short when you get one shot at a first down and the sideline is the extra defender. At least a nice TD throw to salvage the drive.
 
Blitz8RUCrazy

Blitz8RUCrazy

I thought that that TD throw was an overthrow but Melton sped up to catch it. Also very close to being a sack on 4th and 3.

Timing is everything... 😏
 
ScarletDave

ScarletDave

Bo Melton !!! 2 touchdowns all last year in 12 games ... through 3.1 games already has 4 I think, plus the punt Ret
 
A

ArminRU

What a throw by Vedral. Dude has dropped some dimes this season.
 
