Discussion in 'Men's Basketball' started by Richard Schnyderite, Dec 30, 2019 at 5:47 PM.

  Richard Schnyderite

    Starting lineups should be out shortly.
     
    Luvscarletknights likes this.
    Is this game televised?
     
  3. 1984

    Plus
     
  4. NickKnight 1

    What is BTN plus? TV ?
     
  5. bac2therac

    This game never should have been scheduled
     
    Mr Magoo and JQRU91 like this.
  6. LOU-RU85

    Agreed. Should have found a better opponent. This won’t test them.
     
  7. JQRU91

    It's like having an exhibition game during the middle of the season.
     
  8. bac2therac

    Myles missing point blank bunnies and a dunk already

    But at least the team can practice shooting fouls
     
  9. bac2therac

    Very good crowd tonight...will be over 4k
     
  10. satnom

    This game was scheduled as a solid to someone and/or some institution.

    GO RU
     
  11. RUSCFORMERLYRULOU

    One that we are playing poorly.
     
  12. bac2therac

    Meanwhile Rutgers is playing without any focus

    8 points to Caldwell already in less than 5 minutes lol
     
  13. kyk1827

    Pathetic. Theres zero benefit to playing a game vs a team like this
     
  14. Mr Magoo

    This game will probably set us back a couple. So stupid.
     
  15. mikefla

    tie game 9-9
     
  16. Richard Schnyderite

  17. mikefla

    9-8 my bad LOL
     
  18. Jim_from_RU

    You were saying? Lol.
     
  19. mikefla

    24-8 now we are cooking !
     
  20. JQRU91

    Bad start. If we can get a decent lead, at least we can sub in some bench players for experience.
     
  21. Mr Magoo

    At least Mulcahy and Young are excelling against this competition as they should be.
     
  22. MadRU

    Anything going on with Caleb?
     
  23. kyk1827

    Nice to see mulcahy hit a 3. Hes been working on that
     
  24. Scarlet Blind

    Mulcahy and Young show
     
  25. kyk1827

    Could mean absolutely nothing and could just be a typical teenager tweeting random stuff but i was curious when he tweeted this today

     
  26. RUFogey

    I know the competition isn’t great but Young looks much more in control tonight. I hope that continues the rest of the season.
     
  27. whofrewdatmataRU13

    NVM
     
  28. MadRU

    Caleb in.
     
  29. zebnatto

    We’re just too big.
     
  30. 1984

    Last time we played them it was an 8 pt. Win. 2010.
     
  31. bac2therac

    Bench the first team and play the 2nd team the whole game
     
  32. 1984

    Score?
     
  33. toby83

    #FreeKiss
     
  34. bac2therac

    Have we only scored 5 points in 6 minutes
     
  35. Greene Rice FIG

    Where is Kiss
     
  36. bac2therac

    Uninspired and not able to finish basic offensive sets
     
  37. 1984

    Kiss probably told them to F off. In a nice way. He's done even though already used a RS, and they don't have plans to play him.
     
  38. zebnatto

    Bad basketball
     
  39. kcg88

    Rutgers plays up and down to the competition, generally.
     
  40. Luvscarletknights

    What league are refs from? They are not used to the speed.
     
