Discussion in 'Men's Basketball' started by Richard Schnyderite, Dec 30, 2019 at 5:47 PM.
Starting lineups should be out shortly.
Is this game televised?
What is BTN plus? TV ?
This game never should have been scheduled
Agreed. Should have found a better opponent. This won’t test them.
It's like having an exhibition game during the middle of the season.
Myles missing point blank bunnies and a dunk already
But at least the team can practice shooting fouls
Very good crowd tonight...will be over 4k
This game was scheduled as a solid to someone and/or some institution.
GO RU
One that we are playing poorly.
Meanwhile Rutgers is playing without any focus
8 points to Caldwell already in less than 5 minutes lol
Pathetic. Theres zero benefit to playing a game vs a team like this
This game will probably set us back a couple. So stupid.
tie game 9-9
.@HARPER04_5's son and @Kerry_Kittles30's nephew on the court tonight in #Rutgers vs. #Caldwell. Will we get a remake of this shot tonight? pic.twitter.com/KwXC6D0KH6— Richie Schnyderite (@RichieSRivals) December 31, 2019
9-8 my bad LOL
You were saying? Lol.
24-8 now we are cooking !
Bad start. If we can get a decent lead, at least we can sub in some bench players for experience.
At least Mulcahy and Young are excelling against this competition as they should be.
Anything going on with Caleb?
Nice to see mulcahy hit a 3. Hes been working on that
Mulcahy and Young show
Could mean absolutely nothing and could just be a typical teenager tweeting random stuff but i was curious when he tweeted this today
The Devil tryna get us! But we UNBREAKABLE so we don’t fold⛓— Caleb McConnell™😈 (@caleb_mcco) December 30, 2019
I know the competition isn’t great but Young looks much more in control tonight. I hope that continues the rest of the season.
NVM
Caleb in.
We’re just too big.
Last time we played them it was an 8 pt. Win. 2010.
Bench the first team and play the 2nd team the whole game
Score?
#FreeKiss
Have we only scored 5 points in 6 minutes
Where is Kiss
Uninspired and not able to finish basic offensive sets
Kiss probably told them to F off. In a nice way. He's done even though already used a RS, and they don't have plans to play him.
Bad basketball
Rutgers plays up and down to the competition, generally.
What league are refs from? They are not used to the speed.