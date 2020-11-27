Basketball LIVE GAME THREAD: Rutgers vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

As expected Geo out, in street clothes and wearing a boot.
 
Geez number 3 cooking in the perimeter when not against young
 
Getting out played by FDU through the first 5 minutes.. absolutely unacceptable
 
Defense slacking. FDU is pumped. This is their super bowl and no fans so they’re confident. Don’t let them punk us, step up on D. Need same energy like we’re playing in the B1G
 
5 years in and we still have no problem leaving the corner open for 3’s every single game. They could have JJ Reddick in the corner and we’d leave him open
 
Outplayed at both ends of the floor.Seven turnovers already by Rutgers.
 
They only have about seven kids that can play. We have seen plenty of these kinds of games in the first half and then we end up winning by 25 or 30.
 
