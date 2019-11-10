Basketball LIVE GAME THREAD: Rutgers vs. Niagara

Discussion in 'Men's Basketball' started by Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM.

  1. Richard Schnyderite

    1 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM
    RUonBrain and T2Kplus10 like this.
  2. bac2therac

    Attendence going to be dismal...maybe about 30 students...6 min before tip
     
    2 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:48 PM
  3. Jim_from_RU

    Rutgers fans just don’t get it.
     
    3 Jim_from_RU, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:52 PM
  4. Richard Schnyderite

    Sunday afternoon
    NFL games
    Giants/Jets today
     
    4 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:52 PM
    AD888 likes this.
  5. Richard Schnyderite

    Decent amount of fans here actually, just no students.
     
    5 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:52 PM
  6. tfio

    Not on tv today?
     
    6 tfio, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:53 PM
  7. Richard Schnyderite

    BTN Plus
     
    7 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:54 PM
  8. CranfordKnight

    I'm here, celebrating Rutgers and my birthday!
     
    8 CranfordKnight, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:54 PM
    RUHouston, RUonBrain, ScarletDave and 4 others like this.
  9. bac2therac

    Its going to be 4k...maybe 4.5k absolute tops..thats rather meh
     
    9 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:55 PM
  10. AreYouNUTS

    Im pretty sure 12:50 wasn’t “6 minutes” prior to tip. [cheers]
     
    10 AreYouNUTS, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:55 PM
  11. bac2therac

    Happy birthday...i just had my 50th on the 6th
     
    11 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:57 PM
    bethlehemfan, RUHouston, JDNB and 3 others like this.
  12. bac2therac

    On the scoreboard....but still 30 students here during intros..oops
     
    12 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:57 PM
  13. Richard Schnyderite

    [​IMG]
     
    13 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 12:59 PM
  14. bac2therac

    Niagara will be one of the worst teams we face all year.
     
    14 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM
    ILikePike and shields like this.
  15. AreYouNUTS

    lol
     
    15 AreYouNUTS, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:01 PM
  16. AreYouNUTS

    Holy kiss of death Batman!
     
    16 AreYouNUTS, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:02 PM
    bac2therac likes this.
  17. bac2therac

    Great energized focused start today
     
    17 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:05 PM
    ScarletLongIsland likes this.
  18. bac2therac

    11-2
     
    18 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:06 PM
    JDNB likes this.
  19. Richard Schnyderite

    I don't think I've ever seen such emotion from Steve Pikiell before. He is jumping up and down so much, that the ref gave him a small warning.
     
    19 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:06 PM
    RUonBrain, ScarletLongIsland and bac2therac like this.
  20. Mr Magoo

    Look much better so far.
     
    20 Mr Magoo, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:07 PM
  21. bac2therac

    The ball movement is 10000x better today
     
    21 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:10 PM
    Scarlet Shack and ScarletLongIsland like this.
  22. bac2therac

    Peter Kiss sighting
     
    22 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:11 PM
  23. Richard Schnyderite

    RHoops guard Peter Kiss checks into the game for the first time all season.
     
    23 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:11 PM
    R U Crazy likes this.
  24. Richard Schnyderite

    16-2 lead.
     
    24 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:12 PM
  25. knightfan7

    After the effort in the opener I'm not surprised no matter what he said to the media.
     
    25 knightfan7, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:12 PM
    bac2therac likes this.
  26. Mr Magoo

    Who knew that we could shoot?
     
    26 Mr Magoo, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:13 PM
  27. Richard Schnyderite

    21-4 lead with 12:17 left in the first half. Geo Baker leads all scorers with 5pts.
     
    27 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:15 PM
  28. Dpgru

    Clearly not taking anything for granted today, thus far
     
    28 Dpgru, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:15 PM
  29. bac2therac

    Raining 3s
     
    29 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:15 PM
  30. Richard Schnyderite

    30 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:17 PM
  31. Mr_Twister

    Are we allowed to take pleasure from waxing a head coach from the Mike Kryzezewski coaching tree?
     
    31 Mr_Twister, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:20 PM
    RUinOhio and bac2therac like this.
  32. kcg88

    Doucoure is easily the most selfish player on the team. If he gets the ball he's shooting.
     
    32 kcg88, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:23 PM
  33. JQRU91

    Who are these imposters who can shoot? I don't care. I like. :WideSmile:
     
    33 JQRU91, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:24 PM
  34. Mr_Twister

    Is it possible he doesn’t get too many feeds, or if he does get a feed and throws it back out he never sees the ball again?
     
    34 Mr_Twister, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:27 PM
  35. kcg88

    If he actually made some of his shots he would get the ball more.
     
    35 kcg88, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:29 PM
  36. AreYouNUTS

    Last I checked it was a “team” sport :ThumbsUp
     
    36 AreYouNUTS, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:31 PM
  37. bac2therac

    Niagara so overmatched

    Rutgers all cylinders today
     
    37 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:31 PM
  38. CranfordKnight

    Thanks and Happy Birthday! 55 for me, barreling towards old age.
     
    38 CranfordKnight, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:33 PM
    RUonBrain, RUHouston, JDNB and 2 others like this.
  39. Richard Schnyderite

    39 Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:33 PM
  40. bac2therac

    Harper bac 2 bac alley oops
     
    40 bac2therac, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:37 PM
