Basketball LIVE GAME THREAD: Rutgers vs. Niagara

Discussion in 'Men's Basketball' started by Richard Schnyderite, Nov 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM.
PREVIEW: https://rutgers.rivals.com/news/preview-the-niagara-purple-eagles-come-to-town-
Attendence going to be dismal...maybe about 30 students...6 min before tip
Rutgers fans just don’t get it.
Sunday afternoon
NFL games
Giants/Jets today
Decent amount of fans here actually, just no students.
Not on tv today?
BTN Plus
I'm here, celebrating Rutgers and my birthday!
Its going to be 4k...maybe 4.5k absolute tops..thats rather meh
Im pretty sure 12:50 wasn’t “6 minutes” prior to tip.
Happy birthday...i just had my 50th on the 6th
On the scoreboard....but still 30 students here during intros..oops
Niagara will be one of the worst teams we face all year.
lol
Holy kiss of death Batman!
Great energized focused start today
11-2
I don't think I've ever seen such emotion from Steve Pikiell before. He is jumping up and down so much, that the ref gave him a small warning.
Look much better so far.
The ball movement is 10000x better today
Peter Kiss sighting
RHoops guard Peter Kiss checks into the game for the first time all season.
16-2 lead.
After the effort in the opener I'm not surprised no matter what he said to the media.
Who knew that we could shoot?
21-4 lead with 12:17 left in the first half. Geo Baker leads all scorers with 5pts.
Clearly not taking anything for granted today, thus far
Raining 3s
Alley-oop alert:Ron Harper Jr. hammers it home in transition.@__RHJR | @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/9rDh9tmAoA— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 10, 2019
Are we allowed to take pleasure from waxing a head coach from the Mike Kryzezewski coaching tree?
Doucoure is easily the most selfish player on the team. If he gets the ball he's shooting.
Who are these imposters who can shoot? I don't care. I like.
Is it possible he doesn’t get too many feeds, or if he does get a feed and throws it back out he never sees the ball again?
If he actually made some of his shots he would get the ball more.
Last I checked it was a “team” sport
Niagara so overmatched
Rutgers all cylinders today
Thanks and Happy Birthday! 55 for me, barreling towards old age.
"Better luck next time." - Mamadou Doucoure, probably@mamadoubb11 | @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/84mQHxoGQ3— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 10, 2019
Harper bac 2 bac alley oops