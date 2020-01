About a half hour away from first whistle here at the RAC, as Rutgers wrestling takes on the Cornell Big Red.



Some quick pre-match notes:

-No scratches in Rutgers lineup, aside from the as expected, Christian Colucci

-Both Brandon Womack and Ben Darmstadt are out of the lineup for Cornell, as predicted in TKR's preview for tonight's match.

-Wrestling is kicking off at 125-lbs

