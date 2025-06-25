Richie O
Both @Alec Crouthamel and myself will be in attendance for tonight's 2025 NBA Draft, so I figured making one big thread ahead of tonight's big day would be easier.
📺: ABC / ESPN
🕰️: 8:00pm ET
🏟️: Barclays Center
San Antonio Spurs select Rutgers G Dylan Harper in 2025 NBA Draft
Rutgers Basketball guard Dylan Harper has been selected by San Antonio Spurs with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
rutgers.rivals.com
Utah Jazz select Rutgers F Ace Bailey fifth overall in 2025 NBA Draft
Rutgers Basketball forward Ace Bailey has been selected as the second Scarlet Knight in the 2025 NBA Draft.
rutgers.rivals.com
