Basketball LIVE THREAD: 2025 NBA Draft Edition

Both @Alec Crouthamel and myself will be in attendance for tonight's 2025 NBA Draft, so I figured making one big thread ahead of tonight's big day would be easier.

📺: ABC / ESPN
🕰️: 8:00pm ET
🏟️: Barclays Center

rutgers.rivals.com

San Antonio Spurs select Rutgers G Dylan Harper in 2025 NBA Draft

Rutgers Basketball guard Dylan Harper has been selected by San Antonio Spurs with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
rutgers.rivals.com

Utah Jazz select Rutgers F Ace Bailey fifth overall in 2025 NBA Draft

Rutgers Basketball forward Ace Bailey has been selected as the second Scarlet Knight in the 2025 NBA Draft.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
