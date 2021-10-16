Football LIVE THREAD: RFootball @ Northwestern

rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football set to head out to the Midwest to take on Northwestern

The TKR staff previews Rutgers versus Northwestern, as presented by Franchise Coach Adam Goldman.
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - Breaking down the Northwestern Football offense

TKR's Anthony Siciliano breaks down the Northwestern Football offense and takes a look at some of their schemes.
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - TBT: Looking back at Rutgers and Northwestern starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Northwestern Wildcats starters ranked as recruits.
Well, Melton at least somewhat made up for getting toasted on the 2nd play bomb, by breaking up that 3rd and 10 pass inside the 5. Huge FG miss - looks like the wind factored in...
 
Max self corrected his eye discipline after his earlier mistake and made a great play to knock away the next pass targeting his man. Good sign.
 
RU848789 said:
Well, Melton at least somewhat made up for getting toasted on the 2nd play bomb, by breaking up that 3rd and 10 pass inside the 5. Huge FG miss - looks like the wind factored in...
It looks like he got hurt on that play… looked in pain on the sidelines
 
Without a pass rush Rutgers defense will have a difficult time even against a mediocre Northwestern offense.
 
