Wrestling MATCH THREAD: Rutgers Wrestling vs. No. 2 Michigan

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

VIA @Lex Knapp

Opening Night Eve is upon us, wrestling fans! Rutgers wrestling is going to be back in action to kick off the 2021 season, as they host the Michigan Wolverines.

In 2020, a young Rutgers team took some lumps as they gained experience. This season, Coach Goodale will return almost all of his starters from last season, along with All-American transfer, Sebastian Rivera.

Michigan, however, is bringing a loaded lineup to Piscataway. The Wolverines are projected to be in the national title hunt, as they have three All-Americans coming off of Olympic redshirts.

Will this talented Michigan squad be too much to handle for Rutgers wrestling? Click the link below to see TKR’s predictions for tomorrow night’s dual!
rutgers.rivals.com

TheKnightReport - No. 10 Rutgers Wrestling opens up against No. 2 Michigan

TKR wrestling analyst Lex Knapp breaks down each matchup in Rutgers Wrestling's season opener vs. No. 2 Michigan.
rutgers.rivals.com rutgers.rivals.com
 
ScarletGrapfan

Alvarez did not weigh in. He dropped out of the last event at the last minute last week. My speculation is weight problems, have said for months he is huge.
 
Lex Knapp

Lex Knapp

Only eight minutes away from opening whistle of the 2021 season! Follow along for minute-by-minute updates as action kicks off.

As a quick note - as per NJ.com, Rutgers' Sammy Alvarez and Michigan's Stevan Micic did not weigh in. Unfortunately for the fans, that was the most highly anticipated bout of the dual.

The dual will start at 125-lbs. Fans can watch live on the Big Ten Network at 7:00 pm.
 
ScarletGrapfan said:
Alvarez did not weigh in. He dropped out of the last event at the last minute last week. My speculation is weight problems, have said for months he is huge.
Goodale said on one of the podcast episodes that Sammy is pretty good with his weight. When Suriano was announced as returning, Sammy said he’d be able to go 125 if Nick wanted to go 133. Doubt it’s a weight issue.
 
Lex Knapp

Lex Knapp

Kicking things off at 125 lbs with Nic Aguilar vs. Dylan Ragusin, meaning Devon Britton will see Jack Medley at 133
 
koleszar

koleszar

OMG Aguilar. Horrible. Season started off with a bang so far and no Alvarez too boot. Yippee
 
Lex Knapp

Lex Knapp

Ragusin with a cow catcher puts Aguilar right to his back, and he finds the first period fall.

Michigan leads 6-0
 
MS-RU

That Aguilar pin pretty much seals the match for UM unfortunately barring any crazy, upsets from RU
 
Lex Knapp

Lex Knapp

Britton almost put Medley to his back, but Medley managed to scramble his way out to a score of his own.

2-0 Medley about a minute in
 
rpiseman

We don’t seem ready to wrestle.

Would be great if Aguilar builds some muscle one of these off seasons so he doesn’t get ragdolled. How is that possible?

Alvarez is obviously overweight, how does that happen? It’s the opener, make weight!
 
Lex Knapp

Lex Knapp

Britton gets hit with a stall warning before the period ends. Medley takes a 4-2 lead into the second.

Britton starts the second period on bottom
 
ScarletGrapfan

SCNJ said:
Goodale said on one of the podcast episodes that Sammy is pretty good with his weight. When Suriano was announced as returning, Sammy said he’d be able to go 125 if Nick wanted to go 133. Doubt it’s a weight issue.
No shot in hell Alvarez could have made 125. When Alvarez wrestled 65kg with a 3kg allowance a couple months ago he was just as big as the others(149.9lbs).
 
MS-RU

Outside of Suriano, who is a freak of nature, our lower weights always seem to be completely out muscled vs the competition.
 
ScarletDave

ScarletDave

Thank goodness an empty RAC for this one. A sure sellout in normal times with that first period of the entire dual would have popped the balloon with a knife
 
Lex Knapp

Lex Knapp

Medley rides out Britton, and will hold a 4-3 lead going into the third. Medley has RT locked up, so it is basically 5-3 Medley heading into the final period.

Medley chooses defense to start the third
 
Lex Knapp

Lex Knapp

Medley gets a takedown on the go-behind, then he cuts Britton shortly after. Medley up 7-4 with under a minute remaining
 
