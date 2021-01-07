Richard Schnyderite
VIA @Lex Knapp
Opening Night Eve is upon us, wrestling fans! Rutgers wrestling is going to be back in action to kick off the 2021 season, as they host the Michigan Wolverines.
In 2020, a young Rutgers team took some lumps as they gained experience. This season, Coach Goodale will return almost all of his starters from last season, along with All-American transfer, Sebastian Rivera.
Michigan, however, is bringing a loaded lineup to Piscataway. The Wolverines are projected to be in the national title hunt, as they have three All-Americans coming off of Olympic redshirts.
Will this talented Michigan squad be too much to handle for Rutgers wrestling? Click the link below to see TKR’s predictions for tomorrow night’s dual!
