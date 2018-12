richthedentist said: ↑ Are we happy with this hire? Click to expand...

I am...Fairly local guy who has been coaching in the area, apparently with solid connections at the regional academies, and over the second half of his tenure at Fordham has been very successful. Difficult to argue with in my humble opinion. Has he gone to the final four? No. Has he won a national championship, no. Has he been to the quarterfinals in the last 2 years? Yes.