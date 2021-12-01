Richard Schnyderite
Mar 21, 2016
- 26,806
- 80,832
- 113
Didn't have the season I thought he would have, maybe not a great system for his skill set. Best of luck to him.
He was suspended by Schiano for the Wisconsin game so maybe he wore out his welcome. You expect more from a 5th year senior.He and Onyechi surprisingly regressed this season. Curious if someone with more football knowledge can explain if this was due to system or something else.
Just sayin……not a system issue it's a skill set issue. So he couldn't pressure a QB in the B1G but he will in the NFL? Not sure there's a market for undersized DL's who can't create a pass rush. As with others' comments, I'm guessing he's just done and wants to move on but it sounds great to say "I'm declaring for the draft" as opposed to saying "I quit." Best of luck.
He and Onyechi surprisingly regressed this season. Curious if someone with more football knowledge can explain if this was due to system or something else.
Only had like 8 tackles the whole year ?Not a great season for him . Indiana game offisides in 2018 remained a tough moment to overcome. Appreciate he was a contributor here for 4 years and his brother too . Good luck to him .