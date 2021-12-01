RUSONIC said: Didn't have the season I thought he would have, maybe not a great system for his skill set. Best of luck to him. Click to expand...

Just sayin……not a system issue it’s a skill set issue. So he couldn’t pressure a QB in the B1G but he will in the NFL? Not sure there’s a market for undersized DL’s who can’t create a pass rush. As with others’ comments, I’m guessing he’s just done and wants to move on but it sounds great to say “I’m declaring for the draft” as opposed to saying “I quit.” Best of luck.