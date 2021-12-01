Football Mike Tverdov foregoing final season, entering NFL Draft

RUScrew85

RUScrew85

Gonna miss him. He's a stud. Best of luck and thanks for all the sweat.

Who's next out of the Tverdov FB Player Factory?
 
R

RUSONIC

Didn't have the season I thought he would have, maybe not a great system for his skill set. Best of luck to him.
 
U

urbanecane

RUSONIC said:
Didn't have the season I thought he would have, maybe not a great system for his skill set. Best of luck to him.
He and Onyechi surprisingly regressed this season. Curious if someone with more football knowledge can explain if this was due to system or something else.
 
P

patk89

I expected more from him after a strong finish to 2020. Don't see him playing in the NFL after not being able to generate pressure in the B1G. But best wishes for a successful career with his RU degree.
 
P

Plum Street

Not a great season for him . Indiana game offisides in 2018 remained a tough moment to overcome. Appreciate he was a contributor here for 4 years and his brother too . Good luck to him .
 
J

Joey Bacala

RUSONIC said:
Didn't have the season I thought he would have, maybe not a great system for his skill set. Best of luck to him.
Just sayin……not a system issue it’s a skill set issue. So he couldn’t pressure a QB in the B1G but he will in the NFL? Not sure there’s a market for undersized DL’s who can’t create a pass rush. As with others’ comments, I’m guessing he’s just done and wants to move on but it sounds great to say “I’m declaring for the draft” as opposed to saying “I quit.” Best of luck.
 
M

mdk01

Joey Bacala said:
Just sayin……not a system issue it’s a skill set issue. So he couldn’t pressure a QB in the B1G but he will in the NFL? Not sure there’s a market for undersized DL’s who can’t create a pass rush. As with others’ comments, I’m guessing he’s just done and wants to move on but it sounds great to say “I’m declaring for the draft” as opposed to saying “I quit.” Best of luck.
Question is, is he fast enough to play OLB in a 3-4?
 
M

mdk01

urbanecane said:
He and Onyechi surprisingly regressed this season. Curious if someone with more football knowledge can explain if this was due to system or something else.
My guess is Onyechi was battling injuries for most of the season.
 
RU#1fan

RU#1fan

Plum Street said:
Not a great season for him . Indiana game offisides in 2018 remained a tough moment to overcome. Appreciate he was a contributor here for 4 years and his brother too . Good luck to him .
Only had like 8 tackles the whole year ?
Won’t be drafted. Might get a look at a camp … don’t see ever playing on Sunday
Best of luck.
 
