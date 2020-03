Why doesn't the federal government just shut down the USA for 2 weeks. Cancel everything. National Troops on the streets to enforce a 100% ban on movement. 7 day warning period to get your food in advance by lottery, or some odd even thing like the gas days.



100% stay home. Burn it out, move on. (Yes I'm not serious only cause it couldn't or wouldn't happen )



This is insanity. How does anything recover anytime soon from this?



Anybody still have an underground shelter stocked? And folks laugh at the doomsday peppers.

Click to expand...