Mar 25, 2018
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (May 27, 2022) – Rutgers Athletics and Audacy, a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, have reached a multi-year agreement to make WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) the home for Rutgers football, while WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM) will serve as the flagship station for men’s basketball games.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Audacy,” said Pat Hobbs, Rutgers athletic director. “Having our teams on WFAN and WCBS 880 is a great opportunity to expand our reach to sports fans in the New York metropolitan area. Our programs are having tremendous success across the board, and this allows for so many more fans to enjoy the excitement and join Rutgers Nation.”

“Rutgers athletics is on the rise under Greg Schiano and Steve Pikiell in the Big Ten, bringing excitement and anticipation to Tri-State area fans,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President, Audacy New York. “WFAN and WCBS 880 will provide listeners with unmatched coverage of the Scarlet Knights and we are honored to add Rutgers to Audacy's market-leading play-by-play portfolio.”

Beginning with the 2022-23 season, WFAN will broadcast all regular games and postseason football games, including a 30-minute pregame and postgame show. Also beginning this season, WCBS 880 will air all regular season and postseason men’s basketball games, including a 15-minute pregame and postgame show. Both Rutgers football and men’s basketball broadcasts will also be available on the Audacy app in the local market territory. The Scarlet Knights will receive additional promotion across the stations’ on-air, digitaland social media platforms.

As part of the agreement, Rutgers will provide WFAN with significant exposure through signage and videoboard displays during football games at SHI Stadium and men’s basketball games Jersey Mike’s Arena. WFAN will also receive promotion through print and digital assets.

Listeners can tune in to WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York on air, as well as nationwide on the Audacy app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Listeners can tune in to WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM) in New York on air, as well as nationwide on the Audacy app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Rutgers Sports Properties, the athletic department’s multimedia rightsholder and locally based LEARFIELD team, secured the agreement with Audacy on behalf of the school. The team works alongside athletics administration on all aspects of the rights relationship with LEARFIELD.

About Rutgers
The Rutgers Department of Intercollegiate Athletics (Rutgers Athletics), comprised of 24 men's and women's varsity sports serving more than 730 student-athletes, is a member of the Big Ten Conference and governed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Rutgers is the Birthplace of College Football, hosting the first-ever collegiate matchup on Nov. 6, 1869, a 6-4 victory over Princeton. Rutgers Athletics is uniquely positioned in the nation's largest media market with over seven million television households, along with access to Big Ten Network and its nearly 60 million homes across the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1766, Rutgers University is the State University of New Jersey and eighth-oldest higher education institution in the country. As a premier academic institution, Rutgers is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. Follow Rutgers Athletics on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all of the latest news and updates. Also visit ScarletKnights.com for additional information on Rutgers Athletics.

About Audacy
Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).
 
Aug 21, 2001
Tango Two said:
Right now it looks like the Wagner and Ohio State games will get punted.

Temple also depending on kickoff time.

Depending on Yankee playoff and World Series games more could be punted.
 
Sep 19, 2006
You’re missing the point. The talk show hosts on WFAN will now have to promote us,, not ridicule us.
A couple of days ago, they let a caller through to talk about RU men’s lacrosse. I was kind of shocked - maybe related To this?
 
mdk01

Aug 18, 2011
Terrible

Will always get moved to lesser stations because of Mets Yankees and pro sports
Mets are on a different station. CBS doesn't broadcast any regular season pro sports. Could be an issue in October with the Yankees.

PS: The Giants and Jets don't play on Saturday.
 
Section124

Dec 21, 2002
Wow. This is big time. Being on FAN and WCBS is huge. Mets are on WCBS. Yankees on WFAN. We are big time now.
 
Dec 21, 2002
Mets are on a different station. CBS doesn't broadcast any regular season pro sports. Could be an issue in October with the Yankees.

PS: The Giants and Jets don't play on Saturday.
The Mets are on WCBS radio.
 
Zak57

Jul 5, 2011
They had Sir Henry on at the Belmar show at DJais this morning and Pike will be on at 9:20. Also on CBS Sports Network.
 
Latest posts

